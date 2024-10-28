The Utah State Park Lake So Vibrantly Blue It's Known As The Caribbean Of The Rockies

On the border between Utah and Idaho is one of the oldest and deepest lakes in the region: Bear Lake. The lake's impressive depth is not the reason most people make their way to Bear Lake State Park, however — it's the color. While it's more than 3,000 miles away from Caribbean islands, Bear Lake has earned the nickname the "Caribbean of the Rockies" because it has startlingly blue water reminiscent of the waves off of the best beaches in the Caribbean, thanks to the calcium carbonate found in the waters of Bear Lake.

While it may not be one of Utah's "Mighty 5" national parks, there is plenty for outdoor enthusiasts to appreciate about Bear Lake State Park, both in the water and on the land. Along with hiking trails and campsites in the wider park, there are plenty of activities you can do without ever leaving the lake. You can definitely spend an afternoon here swimming and relaxing on the beach, but for those looking to explore the lake, this is a beautiful place for taking a boat out on the water. For those looking to add a bit more activity to a relaxing getaway, this is also a popular spot for water-skiing and diving.