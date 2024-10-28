The Utah State Park Lake So Vibrantly Blue It's Known As The Caribbean Of The Rockies
On the border between Utah and Idaho is one of the oldest and deepest lakes in the region: Bear Lake. The lake's impressive depth is not the reason most people make their way to Bear Lake State Park, however — it's the color. While it's more than 3,000 miles away from Caribbean islands, Bear Lake has earned the nickname the "Caribbean of the Rockies" because it has startlingly blue water reminiscent of the waves off of the best beaches in the Caribbean, thanks to the calcium carbonate found in the waters of Bear Lake.
While it may not be one of Utah's "Mighty 5" national parks, there is plenty for outdoor enthusiasts to appreciate about Bear Lake State Park, both in the water and on the land. Along with hiking trails and campsites in the wider park, there are plenty of activities you can do without ever leaving the lake. You can definitely spend an afternoon here swimming and relaxing on the beach, but for those looking to explore the lake, this is a beautiful place for taking a boat out on the water. For those looking to add a bit more activity to a relaxing getaway, this is also a popular spot for water-skiing and diving.
Choose the right beach at Bear Lake for your interests
There are several beaches on Bear Lake, all of which are wonderful for a day of sunbathing and playing with a beach ball. But depending on your interests, you might want to choose between them carefully. There's plenty to appreciate below the surface of Bear Lake, if you know where to look. If you're a diver, you won't want to miss the beautiful Cisco Beach, named for the large schools of Bonneville cisco that you might see in the waters there. Divers here can also explore the "car lot," where vintage cars were submerged on the bottom of the lake decades ago to form a home for the lake's aquatic life.
History buffs will probably know this region because of the Bear River Massacre site about an hour away, but there is a lot of history within the state park, too. At one time, Bear Lake Valley was home to the Shoshone people, but soon became a hub for those looking to colonize and settle the region. Bear Lake's Rendezvous Beach got its name as a meeting place for thousands of indigenous people and incoming European fur traders, so while you take a kayak out on the water, you can imagine the way their campfires once looked, winking on the sand across the lake.
Camping on the shores of Bear Lake
If you're looking to spend the night near the Caribbean of the Rockies, there are a few campgrounds for you to choose from, whether you're planning a solo camping trip or meeting a big group of your friends and family by the lake. Big Creek and Birch campgrounds both offer power for RVs and firepits, but if you prefer a more old-fashioned nature camping trip, consider choosing Cottonwood Campground, which is for tent camping. If you're planning a family reunion, you might want to consider the Willow Group Campsites, each of which has room for almost 50 guests. If you want to fall asleep to the sound of water lapping against the shore and wake up to see the bright blue waves this summer, however, try to snag a spot at the Cisco Beach campground.
For those looking for a slightly less rugged experience, companies which offer boat and jet ski rentals also have camping cabins available for park visitors, many of which are relatively close to the beach. These are more expensive than booking a spot in the campgrounds (around $140 per night, while most campsites will only cost you between $15 and $35).