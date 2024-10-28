The Most Mysterious Destination In Belize Is A Hidden Diver's Paradise
Few places are more gorgeous than the popular Caribbean destination of Belize, famed for its vast jungles, Mayan ruins, and beautiful snorkeling destinations. While Belize is only slightly larger than Massachusetts, its small size is also a benefit for travelers. The close proximity of most destinations means there are many amazing day and half-day trips in Belize from wherever you set up a home base, including the iconic Great Blue Hole.
The world is full of amazing scuba diving locations, but few can challenge the mysterious Great Blue Hole just off Ambergris Caye, Belize's largest island. At about 410 feet deep and 984 feet across, it is the world's largest sinkhole and one of the most unique underwater experiences on Earth. Legendary French explorer and filmmaker Jacques Cousteau was the first person to dive the Blue Hole in a submersible in 1971 and later deemed it one of the best diving destinations in the world. Since then, it's become one of the top bucket list destinations for adventurous scuba aficionados.
Exploring the Great Blue Hole
Central America is renowned for having an incredibly vast barrier reef system. The Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996 and is famous for its diverse marine life, like nurse sharks, West Indian manatees, and green turtles. Along with the Great Blue Hole, there are many other scuba locations worth visiting, like the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Turneffe Island, for those interested in a different array of dives during their trip.
Before diving, be prepared. The Great Blue Hole is essentially a dark, deep drop for divers. There is a hydrogen sulfide layer that restricts the use of oxygen after a depth of about 290 feet, and it's unknown how many people have died at the Great Blue Hole. Inside, it can feel disorientating or constricting for some people, so it's important that you visit with a trusted, local guide. There are numerous dive shops offering tours to the Great Blue Hole and other amazing dive sites off of Ambergris Caye. One good option is Amigos Del Mar, a family-run outfit that has offered scuba courses and tours for decades.
Enjoying the post-dive island life
While Belize City's international airport is considered one of the worst in all of Central America, it's also a gateway to a unique Blue Hole experience. Most dedicated divers will want to stay in San Pedro, the main city on Ambergris Caye. The easiest way to get there is on a small passenger plane; the pilot might even point out the dark and ominous entrance to the cavernous Blue Hole from above. If you don't feel like flying, you can also reach the island by boat.
San Pedro is a quaint but bustling town, with a number of hotels, restaurants, and dive shops dotting its area. Another even more relaxed option that also has scuba tours to the Blue Hole is the tranquil island of Caye Caulker. If you decide to stay here, don't miss hanging out on what locals call The Split, which is a stretch of water that separates the north and south parts of the island. There are plenty of areas for sunbathing and swimming, with bars perfect for a post-dive drink.