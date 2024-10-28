The Most Mysterious Destination In Belize Is A Hidden Diver's Paradise

Few places are more gorgeous than the popular Caribbean destination of Belize, famed for its vast jungles, Mayan ruins, and beautiful snorkeling destinations. While Belize is only slightly larger than Massachusetts, its small size is also a benefit for travelers. The close proximity of most destinations means there are many amazing day and half-day trips in Belize from wherever you set up a home base, including the iconic Great Blue Hole.

The world is full of amazing scuba diving locations, but few can challenge the mysterious Great Blue Hole just off Ambergris Caye, Belize's largest island. At about 410 feet deep and 984 feet across, it is the world's largest sinkhole and one of the most unique underwater experiences on Earth. Legendary French explorer and filmmaker Jacques Cousteau was the first person to dive the Blue Hole in a submersible in 1971 and later deemed it one of the best diving destinations in the world. Since then, it's become one of the top bucket list destinations for adventurous scuba aficionados.