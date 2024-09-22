This Popular Airport Is Considered One Of The Worst In All Of Central America

Airports are the necessary evil of travel. On one hand, you can sip a cocktail at 9 a.m. without anyone giving you the side-eye. On the other, nearly everything else about the experience is a nightmare. Long queues? Check. Subpar sleeping arrangements? Absolutely — unless you've got access to a swanky lounge. And if you thought just chilling at a random waiting area and charging your phone was a harmless alternative, think again — FBI warnings suggest otherwise. While some airports try to improve the passenger experience, others fall short. In Central America, Belize City's Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) has earned the unfortunate title of one of the region's worst.

Belize itself is undoubtedly a slice of paradise — so much so that people are packing up and moving there for good — but the airport experience leaves much to be desired, especially at BZE. In 2015, it landed fourth place on Sleeping in Airports' list of Worst Airports in the Caribbean and Central America, a dubious honor based on traveler complaints. Survey respondents griped about the airports being filthy, cramped spaces, painfully long lines, and delays that test even the calmest of nerves.

Even online reviews paint a similar picture. "My negative experience began at the airport where the customs agents were yelling and screaming at everyone at the top of their lungs," one Reddit user claimed, with another saying, "Worst international: Belize City — grimy, no good drinks, limited food." The silver lining? There's hope on the horizon. With rehabilitation and expansion projects underway, the future of BZE might be looking up.

