A Slice Of Pristine Beach Heaven Without Mass Tourist Crowds Awaits At This Mexican Island
While Cancun draws visitors for its white sands, turquoise waters, and sun-splashed glory, you could argue that it's become a victim of its own success. The city — along with once-sleepy nearby settlements such as Playa del Carmen and the whitest sand beach in the world, Tulum — are now magnets for tourists seeking to soak up the sun during the day and party the night away. This means crowds, as well as the noise, traffic, and high prices that go along with them.
Despite this, Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is a big place with plenty of beachy alternatives for those hoping to escape the mobs in Cancun. Chief among these is Isla Holbox. Once a haven for backpackers, this narrow, 26-mile-long island is now attracting a full range of travelers looking for a more downtempo experience while surrounded by some of the best nature Mexico has to offer.
With blanched sand beaches, pristine ocean waters, and palm tree bliss rivaling anything found on the mainland, Isla Holbox (pronounced "Hole-bosh") is well worth the bit of effort it takes to get there. Much of the island is a protected nature reserve, which means there are loads of opportunities for outdoor exploration. There are also plenty of nice, smaller hotels and guesthouses that cater to a variety of budgets, as well as an array of restaurants featuring fun takes on the abundant seafood the coastal location features.
Beach lazing, island hopping, and swimming with sharks
Most people come to Isla Holbox with relaxation in mind since the idyllic local beach makes just doing nothing a perfect choice. There are no cars on the island, which means visitors get around by walking, renting bikes, or flagging down a ride on one of the golf carts or ATVs that serve the dirt roads along the shore or across the 1-mile-wide stretch of land.
While it's certainly tempting to spend most of the time stretched out on the sand or wading out into the shallow blue-green waters (the island sits at the confluence of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean), a boat trip is a terrific way to dive into the Yum-Balam Nature Reserve. Occupying 150,000 acres on both the island and offshore, this sanctuary is home to monkeys, crocodiles, jaguars, tapirs, sea turtles, and over 400 species of birds. The trip takes visitors to three small islands and also includes a chance to swim in a cenote, one of the deep freshwater sinkholes the Yucatan is famous for.
Other activities in Isla Holbox include paddleboarding and kiteboarding, as well as kayaking among the island's mangroves. Snorkeling is also popular, even at night, when the waters come alive in neon hues of blue, white, and green due to bioluminescence. The island also draws birdwatchers who come to take in the great flocks of pelicans and flamingos that gather at Isla Pájaros and other spots. One of Isla Holbox's biggest draws are the whale sharks who shelter in the surrounding waters from late-May to mid-September. These gentle giants are plankton eaters, so humans are never on the menu. Several operators run tours to swim with this slow-swimming, prehistoric fish, though there are some restrictions: touching the sharks is forbidden, along with flash photography, and wearing non-biodegradable sunscreen is also no-no, as the sharks are sensitive to the chemicals it contains.
Where to stay, what to eat, what to know
While it's not part of the main tourist map, Isla Holbox has grown in recent years, bringing more choices for accommodations with it. Villas Flamingos offers a taste of class amidst the Yum-Balam Nature Reserve; Nomade Holbox combines luxury with nature, including treehouse stays; and Hotel Villas Margaritas features great value just a block in from the island's most famous stretch of sand.
Seafood is the name of the game in Isla Holbox, with fresh ceviche and fish tacos among the staples offered in many spots. For slightly more upscale options, consider Los Peleones or Santos Fuegos. The island's specialty is lobster pizza, and while there are several places competing for your pesos, El Crustáceo Kascarudo is a local favorite.
While the island is known for its tranquility, the Holbox town can get buzzing and loud, so try to book your accommodations away from the center for a more peaceful experience. Given the untamed natural jungle surroundings, Holbox is also a paradise for mosquitoes, so make sure to bring plenty of repellent. Also, bear in mind that part of the island's charm is due to the fact that it's not super easy to get to. From Cancun, you have to take a bus, shuttle, taxi, or hire a driver for about two and a half hours over rough roads to the town of Chiquilá; from there, it's a 30-minute ferry ride to the island.
For another Mexican beach destination where you're sure to escape the crowds, check out this gem on the country's Pacific coast.