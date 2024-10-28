A Slice Of Pristine Beach Heaven Without Mass Tourist Crowds Awaits At This Mexican Island

While Cancun draws visitors for its white sands, turquoise waters, and sun-splashed glory, you could argue that it's become a victim of its own success. The city — along with once-sleepy nearby settlements such as Playa del Carmen and the whitest sand beach in the world, Tulum — are now magnets for tourists seeking to soak up the sun during the day and party the night away. This means crowds, as well as the noise, traffic, and high prices that go along with them.

Advertisement

Despite this, Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is a big place with plenty of beachy alternatives for those hoping to escape the mobs in Cancun. Chief among these is Isla Holbox. Once a haven for backpackers, this narrow, 26-mile-long island is now attracting a full range of travelers looking for a more downtempo experience while surrounded by some of the best nature Mexico has to offer.

With blanched sand beaches, pristine ocean waters, and palm tree bliss rivaling anything found on the mainland, Isla Holbox (pronounced "Hole-bosh") is well worth the bit of effort it takes to get there. Much of the island is a protected nature reserve, which means there are loads of opportunities for outdoor exploration. There are also plenty of nice, smaller hotels and guesthouses that cater to a variety of budgets, as well as an array of restaurants featuring fun takes on the abundant seafood the coastal location features.

Advertisement