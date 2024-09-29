Walk On The Whitest Sand In The World At This Breathtaking Mexican Beach
Mexico is famous for its breathtaking beaches, and the Riviera Maya on the country's Caribbean coast is one of the most popular destinations for beachgoers. With sugar-soft white sand and bright turquoise waters, it is easy to see why it is such a favorite, and easy to get overly dramatic when describing the beaches in this corner of the world. And sure, the family-friendly beaches in Cancun like Playa Delfines and Playa Tortugas are gorgeous, and Xpu-Ha near Playa del Carmen is a beautiful, pristine stretch of secret sand that's hard to beat. But when you describe anything as 'the world's best', you set expectations that can be hard to meet.
But there's one beach on Mexico's Caribbean coast that really lives up to the hyperbole. Tulum Beach often makes lists of the world's best beaches, and now science has confirmed its status as the world's best ... in one specific metric.
As part of a study commissioned by CV Villas, scientists used color theory analysis on aerial photos of beaches around the globe. After what must be one of the most important scientific experiments ever undertaken (for beach lovers, at least), the question of which beach has the whitest sand in the world has been definitively answered: Tulum's stunning six miles of pure ivory beauty is the answer!
How to get to Tulum Beach
If walking along miles of the whitest sand in the world appeals, then you're in luck. Tulum is well-served with various transport links, despite being a fairly remote town on Mexico's jungle-covered Mayan coast.
In the past, most international visitors to the region arrived at Cancun Airport, and this remains the main tourist hub. From Cancun, it is an easy drive down a well-maintained highway to Tulum. There are plenty of tourist buses that do the run, as well as hotel shuttles, private taxis, and even Mexico's famous colectivo buses, for more daring and thrifty travelers. Since 2024, airlines like Aeromexico, Air Canada, American, and Delta have announced services to the newly-opened Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport just 12 miles south of Tulum. This has made getting to Tulum from North America an even easier task.
Another intriguing option for arriving at Tulum is the Tren Maya. This landmark infrastructure project is a tourist railway that links the major sights across the Yucatan Peninsula, from Palenque in Chiapas via the bright blue waters of Bacalar and the stunning temples of Chichen-Itza, this remarkable train is a more scenic way to get to the white sands of Tulum.
Where to stay in Tulum
Where you stay in Tulum is important and will have a huge impact on your trip. With over six miles of powdery-white sand, there's plenty of beach to go around, but choose your accommodation wisely. There are four main areas to stay in: Santa Fe, near the Mayan ruins, the Zona Hotelera, Aldea Zama, and the main town.
If direct access to the beach is your priority, you'll want to stay in either the Zona Hotelera or Santa Fe. The Zona Hotelera offers the classic 'Tulumita' vibe, all Instagram influencers, eco-luxury boutique hotels, green juices, and yoga retreats. The Papaya Playa Project, an architectural marvel that exudes style and elegance, is one of the most famous spots in Tulum. If you prefer something more remote, Libelula Tulum is a boutique glamping hotel on the edge of the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve. Things on the Santa Fe side are a little more down-to-earth, and Alito Hotel Tulum is an ideal location for anyone wanting to head up to Tulum's amazing clifftop ruins for sunrise.
If you'd rather be closer to cafes, bars, and restaurants, then pick the residential area of Aldea Zama or the main town itself. Aldea Zama is full of great Airbnbs, while downtown Tulum has hotels, hostels, and homestays. Be warned, it's a long walk to the beach from the center of town, so you'll need to rely on taxis or other transport options to enjoy the sand.