Walk On The Whitest Sand In The World At This Breathtaking Mexican Beach

Mexico is famous for its breathtaking beaches, and the Riviera Maya on the country's Caribbean coast is one of the most popular destinations for beachgoers. With sugar-soft white sand and bright turquoise waters, it is easy to see why it is such a favorite, and easy to get overly dramatic when describing the beaches in this corner of the world. And sure, the family-friendly beaches in Cancun like Playa Delfines and Playa Tortugas are gorgeous, and Xpu-Ha near Playa del Carmen is a beautiful, pristine stretch of secret sand that's hard to beat. But when you describe anything as 'the world's best', you set expectations that can be hard to meet.

But there's one beach on Mexico's Caribbean coast that really lives up to the hyperbole. Tulum Beach often makes lists of the world's best beaches, and now science has confirmed its status as the world's best ... in one specific metric.

As part of a study commissioned by CV Villas, scientists used color theory analysis on aerial photos of beaches around the globe. After what must be one of the most important scientific experiments ever undertaken (for beach lovers, at least), the question of which beach has the whitest sand in the world has been definitively answered: Tulum's stunning six miles of pure ivory beauty is the answer!