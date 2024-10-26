Hidden In The Mountains Are A Mesmerizing Series Of Waterfalls Known As Pennsylvania's Niagara

You won't have to dodge Niagara Falls tourist traps when you visit the place nicknamed Pennsylvania's Niagara. Nestled in the Poconos, a gorgeous Pennsylvania mountain region, is Bushkill Falls, a series of eight waterfalls that you can see along the trails. These are more than just dirt paths through the woods — at Bushkill Falls you'll be able to walk up wooden stairs and cross wooden bridges to get the best views of the cascading falls around you.

For the price of admission, you have the opportunity to hike a variety of trails to spot different waterfalls while walking through the beautiful woods. You're likely to see some of the many creatures that call this place home while you explore. You may see many varieties of birds, including various songbirds and waterfowl, and might even spot some birds of prey, too. There are also bobcats, foxes, coyotes, and bears in the area — though they're likely to avoid human visitors to their territory. You can learn more about them (as long as you don't mind taxidermy) at the Pennsylvania Wildlife Exhibit at the entrance, or if you prefer to see them live and in person, you can time your visit to go along with an event at the nearby wildlife rehab, The Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife, and meet their native ambassador animals.

