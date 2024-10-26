Hidden In The Mountains Are A Mesmerizing Series Of Waterfalls Known As Pennsylvania's Niagara
You won't have to dodge Niagara Falls tourist traps when you visit the place nicknamed Pennsylvania's Niagara. Nestled in the Poconos, a gorgeous Pennsylvania mountain region, is Bushkill Falls, a series of eight waterfalls that you can see along the trails. These are more than just dirt paths through the woods — at Bushkill Falls you'll be able to walk up wooden stairs and cross wooden bridges to get the best views of the cascading falls around you.
For the price of admission, you have the opportunity to hike a variety of trails to spot different waterfalls while walking through the beautiful woods. You're likely to see some of the many creatures that call this place home while you explore. You may see many varieties of birds, including various songbirds and waterfowl, and might even spot some birds of prey, too. There are also bobcats, foxes, coyotes, and bears in the area — though they're likely to avoid human visitors to their territory. You can learn more about them (as long as you don't mind taxidermy) at the Pennsylvania Wildlife Exhibit at the entrance, or if you prefer to see them live and in person, you can time your visit to go along with an event at the nearby wildlife rehab, The Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife, and meet their native ambassador animals.
Pick the perfect Bushkill Falls trail
There are four trails to explore at Bushkill Falls, color coded to help hikers choose the best one for themselves and their families. The Green Trail is a quick 15-minute walk that lets you see the impressive Main Falls, with water plummeting 300 feet down into the gorge below. The Yellow Trail also takes you to the Main Falls, but is about half an hour longer, and also lets you see the Lower Gorge Falls.
Blue Trail is an even longer route to the much smaller but still very pretty Pennell Falls. For hikers looking for a longer trek, however, the Red Trail takes most visitors more than two hours and takes you past all eight waterfalls. Bride Veil Falls gives the image of lace cascading over the rock face, and while it is significantly smaller than the Main Falls, it is well worth a visit. While the park map considers this a harder route, experienced hikers used to challenging park trails won't find this one too difficult.
How to enjoy Bushkill Falls for yourself
You can buy tickets for the park right at the door, but if you're planning to come at peak time, like a beautiful summer Saturday afternoon and don't want to wait in line, consider buying your tickets in advance from the Bushkill Falls website. Adults pay $20, seniors pay $19, and children under the age of 10 cost $10. There are maps available for sale at the park for $4 each, but if you want to save your money, those same maps are posted throughout the trails, and you can take a picture with your phone to keep it with you.
Visitors have reported that there may be slight discounts for coming on weekdays, however, and you might not have to compete with as many other hikers for the views. If you really want to avoid crowds, consider getting there early — the park typically opens at 9 a.m., though it depends on the season. Avid winter hikers should be aware that this park actually closes at the end of November and doesn't fully reopen until April.