Fall Foliage And Festivities Are Everywhere In This Gorgeous Pennsylvania Mountain Region

Seamlessly combining outdoor adventure and breathtaking scenery, few places are as picturesque during the fall as the Pocono Mountains, a four-county region in northeastern Pennsylvania. The Poconos are a recreational haven and a must-visit for families looking to embrace the great outdoors as the leaves change color, as well as for couples wanting a romantic weekend away during cozy season. This region, encompassing 2,400 square miles of nature — including forests, lakes, and valleys — is an incredibly picturesque part of the U.S. When it comes to celebrating the fall season, the Pocono Mountains go all out, transforming into a vibrant fall wonderland with various ways to experience all of its splendor.

Perhaps best known as a popular ski resort region of America, the Poconos offer much more during autumn months. From marveling at the changing foliage on hikes or bike rides to attending a foliage festival, the region boasts epic mountain scenery and crisp fresh air, making it the perfect escape from city life. Its proximity to cities like Philadelphia or New York adds to the appeal, making it ideal for a quick vacation. Charming towns like Hawley and Milford, with their small-town vibe and architectural beauty, serve as the perfect pitstops during a road trip. These towns are perfect for those wanting to avoid crowds and admire wildlife. The highland region is a must-visit on any East Coast travel itinerary.

