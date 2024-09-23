Fall Foliage And Festivities Are Everywhere In This Gorgeous Pennsylvania Mountain Region
Seamlessly combining outdoor adventure and breathtaking scenery, few places are as picturesque during the fall as the Pocono Mountains, a four-county region in northeastern Pennsylvania. The Poconos are a recreational haven and a must-visit for families looking to embrace the great outdoors as the leaves change color, as well as for couples wanting a romantic weekend away during cozy season. This region, encompassing 2,400 square miles of nature — including forests, lakes, and valleys — is an incredibly picturesque part of the U.S. When it comes to celebrating the fall season, the Pocono Mountains go all out, transforming into a vibrant fall wonderland with various ways to experience all of its splendor.
Perhaps best known as a popular ski resort region of America, the Poconos offer much more during autumn months. From marveling at the changing foliage on hikes or bike rides to attending a foliage festival, the region boasts epic mountain scenery and crisp fresh air, making it the perfect escape from city life. Its proximity to cities like Philadelphia or New York adds to the appeal, making it ideal for a quick vacation. Charming towns like Hawley and Milford, with their small-town vibe and architectural beauty, serve as the perfect pitstops during a road trip. These towns are perfect for those wanting to avoid crowds and admire wildlife. The highland region is a must-visit on any East Coast travel itinerary.
Ride the fall foliage train or book a railbike excursion
Catching a ride on one of the Pocono Mountains' aptly-named fall foliage trains is a great way to take in the wonder of the stunning natural landscape. The Stourbridge Line train offers unbelievable views of vibrant and awe-inspiring fall foliage, as it takes you along the route once used during the industrial revolution, when coal was transported across the state. The Pocono Foliage Express costs $25 for adults and $20 for children, and provides a leisurely ride from Honesdale to Hawley. This seasonal excursion typically runs from late September to the end of October, just when the trees are at their most colorful. The Stourbridge Line also operates themed events throughout fall, such as the adults-only Wine and Cheese Experience for $45 — a great option for a romantic date night.
For a unique outdoor adventure, consider booking an electric railbike excursion. The bikes operate along two routes, one 10-miles-long and another 20-miles, offering a different perspective of the area's natural surroundings and wildlife. The Poconos are home to an array of bird species, and as the rail bike trail follows the Lackawaxen River — known for its bird sightings —it's perfect for bird watching. Keep an eye out for the American Bald Eagle, red-bellied woodpeckers, and various waterfowl. The electric railbike is a relaxing and comfortable way to navigate along the scenic railroad track, ideal for couples and families alike. Tours last between two to four hours, depending on your chosen route length, and operate daily at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. on weekdays, with additional tours at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends. Two-person tandem bikes cost $125, while four-passenger quad bikes cost $225.
Discover the Pocono Mountains' fall festivals and scenic drives
Join in the festivities at the annual Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival, which takes place across the first three weekends of October. Entrance to the event is free, and you can enjoy activities like ghost tours, live music, and special fall offers from local stores and vendors. The town of Jim Thorpe is itself an attraction, often nicknamed the Little Switzerland of America, for its picturesque buildings and mountainside scenery. Another way to enjoy fall in the Poconos is at the Quiet Valley Harvest Festival, running October 12 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m in 2024. This event celebrates the region's history and heritage, hosting entertainment and demonstrations such as candle-making and leatherwork. Tickets cost $18 for adults and $10 for children.
The magnitude of the Poconos Mountains can be hard to grasp, so one of the best ways to explore further is by taking a scenic drive through its peaceful roads. Take the 25-mile Route 507 toward Pike County, soaking up boundless fall hues before ending at the waterfront of Lake Wallenpaupack. Once there, you can experience the trees from a different perspective by booking a tour of the lake or hiring a private boat from Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tour & Boat Rentals. Weekend boat tours last 50-minutes, costing $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $15 for children. Paddle boats, kayaks, and pontoon boats are also available for rent. It's the perfect place to watch the gentle reflection of fall foliage from the surrounding forests.