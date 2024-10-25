Keep Carry-On Belongings Safe While Going Through Airport Security With A Clever Packing Tip
There are a lot of things to consider when packing for a trip. Expert packers can fit everything for a week-long vacation in one carry-on, and you'll have to make decisions like whether to fold or roll your clothing. What you may not be thinking of is how to keep your belongings safe while going through the airport security line. It may already feel uncomfortable to let go of your boarding pass, watch, phone, and laptop for a bit, and there is always that fear that some loose items like your sunglasses or car keys will be forgotten or taken by another traveler. Packing cubes can help you keep all your things in the same place and prevent small items from falling out of your bag.
Packing cubes are square or rectangular pouches that zip up, and you can use them to organize your luggage and find items easily. Put your socks and underwear in one cube, shirts in another, and toiletries in another. They're especially good for keeping loose and smaller items together as you go through security so you only have to remember to pick up one cube rather than each individual piece.
Use packing cubes to help you stay organized through security
Using packing cubes for clothing is pretty self-explanatory. You can get them in a set of several sizes, like the Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes for Suitcases or the Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes with six, four, or two pieces that can help maximize your space. You can even use a larger one for dirty laundry (although you could just save space in your suitcase by using the Ranger Roll technique). That said, using a packing cube to keep your smaller items together as you go through security takes a little forethought.
Before you even leave for the airport, pick a smaller packing cube and fill it with all the little items you won't need on the drive there. When you get to security, you can throw in your loose change, boarding pass, sunglasses, and keys so you'll only have one thing to put in the bin rather than dumping it all in a little bowl. It can give you a bit of peace of mind, as it's harder for someone to swipe a cube than a tiny watch or necklace. It also makes things easier on the other side of security since thieves can get your things when you're trying to repack your items, put your shoes back on, and get your laptop back in your bag. Using packing cubes also saves time, especially if you find yourself making these five mistakes that slow you down when going through security.