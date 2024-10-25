Keep Carry-On Belongings Safe While Going Through Airport Security With A Clever Packing Tip

There are a lot of things to consider when packing for a trip. Expert packers can fit everything for a week-long vacation in one carry-on, and you'll have to make decisions like whether to fold or roll your clothing. What you may not be thinking of is how to keep your belongings safe while going through the airport security line. It may already feel uncomfortable to let go of your boarding pass, watch, phone, and laptop for a bit, and there is always that fear that some loose items like your sunglasses or car keys will be forgotten or taken by another traveler. Packing cubes can help you keep all your things in the same place and prevent small items from falling out of your bag.

Packing cubes are square or rectangular pouches that zip up, and you can use them to organize your luggage and find items easily. Put your socks and underwear in one cube, shirts in another, and toiletries in another. They're especially good for keeping loose and smaller items together as you go through security so you only have to remember to pick up one cube rather than each individual piece.