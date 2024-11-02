Escape Large Venice Crowds At A Nearby Island With Serene Beaches And Vibrant Storied Streets

Venice is known for many things, and there are several reasons why it is on so many people's travel bucket lists. As one of the most beautiful and historically significant places in the world, it boasts stunning architecture, a unique culture, a rich history, and, of course, plenty of options for delicious meals. On top of that, the fact that Venice is slowly sinking also urges visitors to experience the City of Canals sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, this means it's likely to be extremely crowded, especially during certain times of the year. So what do you do? You should still see Venice, but we also recommend making your way to the gorgeous island of Lido to enjoy some seaside serenity.

Lido (or Lido di Venezia) is located just south of Centro Storico, the main island of Venice, wedged between the Venetian Lagoon and the North Adriatic Sea. Sadly, you cannot reach Lido by gondola. However, there are several other ways to go island hopping while visiting Venice. Naturally, the best way to get to Lido is by taking a vaporetto, which is a water bus that serves as the city's main transportation system. A trip on a vaporetto will take you to Lido for just a few euros in only about half an hour. It should be noted that the small island of Lido gets very busy during the high season when tourists and locals escape there for a day (or two) at the beach. But, considering Venice is a major tourist destination that receives around 20 million annual visitors, the crowds at Lido are much tamer.

