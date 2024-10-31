Winter Is The Best Time For A Road Trip To This Secret California Hot Spring Resort

Although you won't be able to relax with monkeys like at this Japanese mountain town's steamy hot springs, Mercey Hot Springs has a few different areas where you can enjoy its mineral waters, including a clothing-optional tub. Near the parking lot, there's a dry sauna and an outdoor swimming pool, which is heated to 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. There is also a collection of outdoor bathtubs that can be filled with hotter water from 102 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit; they have both hot and cold taps, so you could do your own DIY Nordic spa experience and use both temperatures. These tubs are also first come, first serve.

For those who want to strip down during a soak, there's another separate area of bathtubs where you can bathe without a swimsuit. All the outdoor tubs come with large umbrellas to help keep the sun out of your eyes. The tubs are to be quiet spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation, so phone calls, loud conversations, music (except with headphones), or children are not allowed in those areas.

Guests can either visit for the day or stay overnight — make sure to reserve ahead of time for both. When you arrive, you'll check in at a stucco building from the early 1900s. It looks a bit like a chapel and was once used to bottle the spring water; plus, it really helps set the tone of the old-world place. For day visitors, the pools are available from noon to 5 p.m. during the winter at a cost of $50.

