Winter Is The Best Time For A Road Trip To This Secret California Hot Spring Resort
Hiding in the heart of California's Central Valley is Mercey Hot Springs, a rustic resort where you can soak in geothermal waters far away from the bustle of everyday life. While it's not one of the most luxurious hot spring destinations, it's a minimalistic, utilitarian experience. It makes for a perfect California winter getaway for a day trip or weekend. This spring sits in the Panoche Valley, a little over a three-hour drive from San Francisco (depending on traffic). You'll feel like you're in an oasis in the middle of nowhere, and the nearest town is Los Banos, which is 35 miles away. Since daytime temperatures can get up to 92 degrees Fahrenheit around June through the end of September, winter is a great time to go to Mercey Hot Springs, as it often doesn't get below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
People have been attracted to the area and its warm, mineral-filled water for hundreds of years. The water is geothermally heated, and the most prominent of its minerals is sodium chloride (aka salt). Some of the reported benefits of soaking in mineral-rich waters include better sleep and a reduction of stress, inflammation, and muscle soreness. Mercey Hot Springs first became a resort destination in 1912 when a hotel was built for stagecoach visitors. While the original building has since burned down, over the years, the 160-acre getaway has slowly been built up to help guests enjoy the healing waters and recharge close to nature.
Mercey Hot Springs has outdoor hot tubs, heated pool, and a sauna
Although you won't be able to relax with monkeys like at this Japanese mountain town's steamy hot springs, Mercey Hot Springs has a few different areas where you can enjoy its mineral waters, including a clothing-optional tub. Near the parking lot, there's a dry sauna and an outdoor swimming pool, which is heated to 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. There is also a collection of outdoor bathtubs that can be filled with hotter water from 102 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit; they have both hot and cold taps, so you could do your own DIY Nordic spa experience and use both temperatures. These tubs are also first come, first serve.
For those who want to strip down during a soak, there's another separate area of bathtubs where you can bathe without a swimsuit. All the outdoor tubs come with large umbrellas to help keep the sun out of your eyes. The tubs are to be quiet spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation, so phone calls, loud conversations, music (except with headphones), or children are not allowed in those areas.
Guests can either visit for the day or stay overnight — make sure to reserve ahead of time for both. When you arrive, you'll check in at a stucco building from the early 1900s. It looks a bit like a chapel and was once used to bottle the spring water; plus, it really helps set the tone of the old-world place. For day visitors, the pools are available from noon to 5 p.m. during the winter at a cost of $50.
Star gaze from a private hot tub at Mercey Hot Springs
Mercey Hot Springs has a range of different accommodation options for those who want more time in this peaceful place. There are a handful of small cabins, starting at $215 a night. Most of the cabins were originally employee housing back in the 1900s, and they fit little more than a queen size bed and a nightstand. They have been renovated and have heat and electricity, and there are shared bathrooms near both the pool and the cabins. There's also a community kitchen available, and you can get snacks and water from the registration office.
If you want a bathroom and kitchen to yourself, they have an Airstream trailer from $345 a night, as well as the "Tiny Hideaway" cabin that also has its own private hot tub, starting at $595. For larger groups, you can get a house with two bedrooms and a full kitchen from $505. If you are an avid camper, RV and tent sites start from $75. Keep in mind that even if your accommodation has a kitchen and the mineral water is technically drinkable, you still need to bring in your own potable water or fill up with filtered water at the pool house.
A distinct bonus of staying overnight is that you'll have access to the hot tubs and pool throughout the day, including after sunset and at dawn, which can make for some fantastic and luxurious stargazing. Along with enjoying the beauty of the night sky, it's a great spot if you're into birds, as you can see a variety of owls along with hummingbirds, hawks, and a range of songbirds. However, avid fans may prefer to head to the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S.