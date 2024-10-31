The Family-Friendly Lake State Park In Texas For A Thrilling Day Trip From Houston Into Nature

Considering that Lake Somerville State Park contains such a large body of water, one of the best ways to enjoy the park is to head to rent a canoe or kayak and get out on the water. Another option is to find a quiet spot on the shore and drop a line. Lake Somerville is home to many different types of fish including largemouth bass, white bass, white crappie, and multiple species of catfish.

Although some people do swim at Lake Somerville State Park, swimming is not recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers due to the hazardous conditions of the uneven lake floor. So, if the weather's nice, you can also explore the area on some of the nearly 40 miles of hiking trails. One of the most popular hikes in the Nails Creek Unit is the Rocky Point and Overlook Trail Loop which offers lots of good views of Lake Somerville. Another option is to check out the short and sweet Eagle Point Loop in the Birch Creek Unit or hike between the two units on the Lake Somerville Trailway.

If you are looking for something fun for the kids to do, you can encourage them become a junior ranger by picking up an explorer pack and junior ranger journal at the park office. Kids who complete the number of activities recommended for their age level can present their completed journals to receive a junior ranger badge.

