The Family-Friendly Lake State Park In Texas For A Thrilling Day Trip From Houston Into Nature
As such a large state with a parks and recreation system that was recognized in 2023 as the best in the country, it comes as no surprise that Texas is full of great parks including the underrated Inks Lake State Park, the hidden gem that is Garner State Park, and the Monahans Sandhills State Park, which will make you feel like you've entered the world of the movie "Dune." However, none of the parks previously mentioned are particularly close to Houston. So, if you are visiting Houston and are looking for a great state park that is only a day trip away from the Bayou City, we've got the one that is perfect for you — Lake Somerville State Park.
Located only around two hours from Houston by car, Lake Somerville State Park and Trailway contains a 12,000-acre man-made lake that is surrounded by great fishing spots, hiking trails, and hunting grounds. Lake Somerville is also a great place to visit with the kids because there are plenty of family-friendly things to do, and as one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, instead of dropping a line in the main lake, kids can fish in the "family fishing pond" that the park service stocks with catfish "so your kiddos can have some guaranteed fun."
What to do at Lake Somerville State Park
Considering that Lake Somerville State Park contains such a large body of water, one of the best ways to enjoy the park is to head to rent a canoe or kayak and get out on the water. Another option is to find a quiet spot on the shore and drop a line. Lake Somerville is home to many different types of fish including largemouth bass, white bass, white crappie, and multiple species of catfish.
Although some people do swim at Lake Somerville State Park, swimming is not recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers due to the hazardous conditions of the uneven lake floor. So, if the weather's nice, you can also explore the area on some of the nearly 40 miles of hiking trails. One of the most popular hikes in the Nails Creek Unit is the Rocky Point and Overlook Trail Loop which offers lots of good views of Lake Somerville. Another option is to check out the short and sweet Eagle Point Loop in the Birch Creek Unit or hike between the two units on the Lake Somerville Trailway.
If you are looking for something fun for the kids to do, you can encourage them become a junior ranger by picking up an explorer pack and junior ranger journal at the park office. Kids who complete the number of activities recommended for their age level can present their completed journals to receive a junior ranger badge.
Where to stay at Lake Somerville State Park
If you don't want to visit Lake Somerville State Park in a day trip and would prefer to spend more time out in nature in the beautiful state that is Texas, then you will probably need a place to stay. According to many reviewers on Tripadvisor, one of the best things about visiting Lake Somerville State Park is the campgrounds which one traveler described as "well maintained by competent, friendly people, with sites that provide privacy and a lake view." There are multiple campsites available at both the Birch Creek and Nails Creek units that offer both electricity and water hookups and can be reserved online. Camping at Lake Somerville State Park typically costs around $20 a night.
If you prefer to stay in a hotel, in Somerville the best option is the Americas Best Value Inn. If you are willing to stay a little further away in the town of College Station (the home of Texas A&M and a 40 to 55-minute drive from the park), you will find more hotel options like the Holiday Inn Express and The George.