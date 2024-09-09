One Of America's Best-Ranked State Parks Is This Texas Hidden Gem With Endless Outdoor Activities

Texas is a large state, so it makes sense that it is full of underrated travel destinations like the pristine shores of Mustang Island and the stunning but too-often-overlooked Guadalupe Mountains National Park. On top of this, the Lone Star State is also full of plenty of smaller hidden gems to look out for like Garner State Park — which is perfect for people who want to spend time in a scenic spot full of wildlife and plenty of options for outdoor activities. In fact, Garner State Park was ranked as the ninth-best state park in the United States in 2024 by HomeToGo when looking at important qualities like popularity, size, trails, wildlife, and beauty (which HomeToGo dubbed "picturesqueness"). For people who already know about Garner State Park, this ranking probably comes as no surprise considering that this park is in the middle of Hill Country and contains both the clear calm waters of the Frio River as well as the iconic Mount Ol' Baldy.

Located around three hours from Austin and an hour and a half to two hours from San Antonio — which just so happens to be an iconic and lovely city to visit with the highest amount of free things to do in the United States — Garner State Park is easy to visit on a day trip. This state park also offers plenty of outdoor adventure options for solo travelers and families alike.