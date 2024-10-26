An Iconic Tree In New Zealand Is Instagram Famous For Its Breathtaking Views Year-Round

There's a reason why New Zealand was chosen as a setting for one of the greatest fantasy film sagas ever. After all, this enchanting country is known for its extraordinary, almost otherworldly beauty. And, of course, it's a fantastic place to go if you're celebrating your love of the Lord of the Rings films. But there's more than that — nature in New Zealand is iconic in its own right. Particularly when it comes to one internet-famous tree, the Wānaka Tree, which offers a stunning sight no matter what time of year you visit the so-called Land of the Long White Cloud. This tree grows defiantly out of the water on the southern tip of Lake Wānaka in the South Island of New Zealand. This mesmerizing destination is also one of the safest islands in the world.

Sometimes called the "Wānaka Willow" or by the hashtag #thatwānakatree, it once was just a humble fencepost in the 1930s that sprouted new roots and began to grow. It actually didn't become world famous until photographer Dennis Radermacher took a picture of it in 2014. The image quickly went viral after it won the New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year award for best landscape photograph. The 80-year-old tree quickly became a tourist attraction for people who wanted to get their own Instagram-worthy shot. The peculiar curve of the trunk and stunning scenery around it make the tree a remarkable sight even in the leafless winter (even though the area can be busy at times).