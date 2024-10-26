An Iconic Tree In New Zealand Is Instagram Famous For Its Breathtaking Views Year-Round
There's a reason why New Zealand was chosen as a setting for one of the greatest fantasy film sagas ever. After all, this enchanting country is known for its extraordinary, almost otherworldly beauty. And, of course, it's a fantastic place to go if you're celebrating your love of the Lord of the Rings films. But there's more than that — nature in New Zealand is iconic in its own right. Particularly when it comes to one internet-famous tree, the Wānaka Tree, which offers a stunning sight no matter what time of year you visit the so-called Land of the Long White Cloud. This tree grows defiantly out of the water on the southern tip of Lake Wānaka in the South Island of New Zealand. This mesmerizing destination is also one of the safest islands in the world.
Sometimes called the "Wānaka Willow" or by the hashtag #thatwānakatree, it once was just a humble fencepost in the 1930s that sprouted new roots and began to grow. It actually didn't become world famous until photographer Dennis Radermacher took a picture of it in 2014. The image quickly went viral after it won the New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year award for best landscape photograph. The 80-year-old tree quickly became a tourist attraction for people who wanted to get their own Instagram-worthy shot. The peculiar curve of the trunk and stunning scenery around it make the tree a remarkable sight even in the leafless winter (even though the area can be busy at times).
Other things to do near Lake Wānaka
While visiting the tree is one of those must-do activities for shutterbugs, the area around Lake Wānaka has much more to offer visitors. New Zealand has always been the perfect place for outdoor activities. The north end of Wānaka opens up to Mount Aspiring National Park, where you can explore the Rob Roy Glacier Trail or hike to Roy's Peak. And, of course, there are lots of water activities to take advantage of on the lake, especially in the summer, including jet skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking, and boating.
Just a two-minute drive from the Wānaka Tree is the Waterfall Equestrian Center, where you can enjoy vineyard trail rides on horseback, with a wine tasting afterward. Or, a 10-minute drive east of the tree is the Wānaka Lavender Farm, where you can visit the fields, eat lavender-flavored treats, and bond with the resident farm animals.
If you want to enjoy nature but are not much of a hiker, a wine tour at some of the island's best wineries might be perfect. For example, wine tours with WanaHaka allow visitors to learn more about Māori culture while they're there. If you get hungry and are closer to the center in Wānaka, there are many unique restaurants and cafes that specialize in dishes made with local ingredients. You can also go shopping at local artisanal stores that offer New Zealand-made Kiwi products. There is so much more to do around Lake Wānaka alone; check out our guide on ways to make New Zealand's South Island the vacation of a lifetime.