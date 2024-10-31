The 5 Best Aquariums In America Where You Can Scuba Dive, According To Visitor Reviews

Scuba diving transports you to another world and brings you closer to the sea than any other activity. No matter where you go diving, you're always hoping for a great dive and to see some cool stuff. But when you board the boat and head out to a tropical reef, you aren't guaranteed to see sharks, rays, or turtles. And even when you book a big-animal adventure, like a whale shark dive, there's always a chance you won't find any that day. What if you could remove the uncertainty and dive in, knowing that you'll get to swim with these majestic and exotic denizens of the deep?

Aquarium dives aren't for everyone and are hardly a replacement for getting out in the natural environment. But if you love marine animals and just want to see the world from their point of view, an aquarium dive is a unique experience you won't soon forget. Plus, the controlled environment is a great place for solo, rusty, or beginning scuba divers to get a little extra bottom time between bigger dive vacations, all while their family and friends look on through the aquarium glass.

Every program is a little different. The best experiences tend to be in the aquariums with the biggest tanks and biggest animals, but even smaller aquariums can surprise you. Some offer traditional diving, while others use surface-supplied air helmets that allow even non-divers to experience the underwater world. So fill up your tanks and spit in your mask — here are five of the best programs we've found for diving into America's aquariums.

