Surround Yourself In Mountains At South Dakota's Hidden Paradise For Wine And Adventure Lovers

Situated in eastern Wyoming and western South Dakota, the Black Hills have long held a special place in the collective imagination. Considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux, this collection of stoney, pine-blanketed spires, and eroded little mountains is home to some of the country's most iconic attractions, including Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Devils Tower.

Known for its isolated valleys and natural beauty, the Black Hills are also dotted with some cool, historic towns. While names such as Sturgis, Spearfish, and Deadwood may be familiar, the tiny burg of Hill City is a gem worthy of exploration. With just over 900 people, this one-time mining town is situated in the heart of this picturesque region, earning it the nickname "the heart of the hills."

This makes Hill City the perfect base of operations for visiting and exploring the Black Hills. Aside from its central location, the town itself has plenty to offer, including a scenic railroad, breweries and wineries, art studios, and a museum featuring locally excavated dinosaur bones.