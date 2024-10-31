Surround Yourself In Mountains At South Dakota's Hidden Paradise For Wine And Adventure Lovers
Situated in eastern Wyoming and western South Dakota, the Black Hills have long held a special place in the collective imagination. Considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux, this collection of stoney, pine-blanketed spires, and eroded little mountains is home to some of the country's most iconic attractions, including Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Devils Tower.
Known for its isolated valleys and natural beauty, the Black Hills are also dotted with some cool, historic towns. While names such as Sturgis, Spearfish, and Deadwood may be familiar, the tiny burg of Hill City is a gem worthy of exploration. With just over 900 people, this one-time mining town is situated in the heart of this picturesque region, earning it the nickname "the heart of the hills."
This makes Hill City the perfect base of operations for visiting and exploring the Black Hills. Aside from its central location, the town itself has plenty to offer, including a scenic railroad, breweries and wineries, art studios, and a museum featuring locally excavated dinosaur bones.
A tiny town with a big draw
Nestled along the gurgling flow of Spring Creek, Hill City was first settled in 1876 by prospectors drawn in by the discovery of gold in the area. Mining made the town's fortune, and while the shafts are closed down these days, evidence of the industry can still be seen in the Big Thunder Gold Mine, which offers tours and gold panning. Another remnant from the old days is the 1880 Train. This scenic railway runs from Hill City to Keystone, a narrated 20-mile journey roundtrip. The train operates May through October, with a special Holiday Express Christmas-themed run in November and December.
These days Hill City has transformed into a center for softer pursuits, including the arts. The ArtForms Gallery features work from over 25 local artists. There is also the Fine Arts in the Hills Show & Sale, a three-day affair in June, to check out original works and support creators by purchasing a piece or two.
And like a few other under-the-radar wine regions, the Black Hills produces some solid local wines. Hill City's Prairie Berry serves local selections made from grapes, blackcurrants, plums, and other "prairie berries" of the region. Twisted Pines Winery and Vineyard sells bottles of Dakota wines as well as vino slushies. The town is also a great spot for craft beer, with the Hill City Tap House and Bottle Shop, Lost Cabin Beer Garden, and Miner Brewing Company all pouring pints of locally produced suds.
There are bones in them thar hills
While it was gold that brought miners in the late 1800s, the Black Hills' most valuable commodity isn't precious metals. It's dinosaur fossils. Like other dinosaur sites in America, the area is a hotbed for paleontological discoveries, where hundreds of fossils have been unearthed, including "Stan" and "Sue," two of the most complete T-rex skeletons ever assembled. Located right in town, the Museum at the Black Hills Institute is a must-visit for anyone interested in checking out the remains of prehistoric giants. The museum boasts both replicas and the skeletons of actual dinosaurs, along with fossils of fish, mollusks, insects, cephalopods, and ancient mammals.
The Black Hills are a natural haven for outdoor adventure, and Hill City offers plenty of pursuits for those keen to get out. Hit the river in a canoe or kayak, or roll down the backroads on a bike, all of which are available for rent. Many visitors hop on horses for four-legged explorations, and the area is perfect for ATV enthusiasts, with over 650 miles of designated trails. Hikers can trek the 109-mile George S. Mickelson Trail, and the Black Hills offer some of the most prime rock-climbing opportunities in the U.S.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial is just a 19-minute drive from town, and the still-in-progress Crazy Horse Memorial is only 16 minutes up the road. Getting to the historic old Western town of Deadwood only takes an hour, and the stone monolith known as Devils Tower is two hours to the northin Wyoming. Head 100 miles east for a sunrise and sunset unlike anything you've ever seen in at Badlands National Park.