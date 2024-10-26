The Best Alaskan Cruise Itinerary If You're Worried About Seasickness
Cruising is one of the most exciting and undeniably convenient ways to explore the world. You hop aboard a colossal ship packed with everything you could possibly need, sailing from one stunning destination to the next without the hassle of flights or road trips. The catch, though, is spending days at sea means you might find yourself battling seasickness, which is the last thing you want when you're trying to soak in the sights. You can typically outsmart the waves and your seasickness by booking a midship cruise cabin, where you'll feel the least rocking and rolling. You can also munch on some ginger and pretzels, a helpful food combo that can banish seasickness. Choosing an itinerary that navigates through calmer waters can make a difference, too. If you're eyeing exploring Alaska, the best Alaskan cruise for you is the Inside Passage.
While you can't exactly forecast the ocean's mood, this route is known for being smoother than most. One Reddit user from the r/cruise community noted they could "barely tell the ship was moving," while another described it as "dead calm," suggesting you're likely in for a mostly tranquil journey. This popular cruise itinerary, which showcases the beauty of Southeast Alaska with its awe-inspiring glaciers, wildlife encounters, and stunning views of fjords and lush forests (more on that later), is even marketed by Holland America as offering "protected, smooth-as-glass sailing." But of course, to be on the safe side, you still want to take precautions in case it ends up being choppier than you expected — so be sure to load up on some Dramamine and grab those seasickness bracelets.
The lowdown on the Alaskan Inside Passage cruise
The Alaskan Inside Passage cruise is famous for its smooth sailing — and it's easy to see why. The route mostly weaves through areas surrounded by land masses like islands, mountains, and glaciers, creating a natural shield against those pesky rough winds. Plus, the major cruise lines roll out their larger ships for this itinerary, which are like the SUVs of the sea — big and less likely to rock your world (or your stomach).
When it comes to the actual itinerary, what you'll see on this cruise is simply unparalleled. Most cruise lines offer departures from Seattle or Vancouver, British Columbia, but one Reddit user recommends opting for the Vancouver departure. Why? It stays east of Vancouver Island, whereas the Seattle route goes west and into the Pacific Ocean. "You'll see more land — and fewer seasick people — when sailing out of Vancouver," they said. Popular ports along the way include Juneau, Alaska's capital, where you can hike on glaciers or go whale watching; Ketchikan, home to the iconic totem poles and dubbed the Salmon Capital of the World, perfect for fishing excursions; and the world-famous Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, where you can marvel at stunning glaciers and potentially witness calving ice.
This cruise is a visual feast for anyone who values scenery over a packed itinerary. Even if you don't set foot off the ship, you'll be surrounded by jaw-dropping views. But if dodging seasickness is your top priority, take note from another cruiser on Reddit: "The inside passage is generally very calm. It will only be when you are on the open ocean sailing to/from the inside passage that you will get much motion. ... Look for an itinerary with the least exposure to the open ocean." Happy sailing!