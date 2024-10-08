The Ultimate Guide To Finding The Best Alaskan Cruise For You

Speaking of excursions, you'll want to choose an itinerary that allows you to experience Alaska the way you want to experience it. After all, you might not ever get a chance to return, and souvenir shops will likely lose their appeal after the first few stops. With time in port often lasting eight hours or more, you can frequently combine several excursions into one adventure-packed day.

Common excursions include glacier hikes, museum and wildlife center visits, bike tours, helicopter rides, and bear tours. Don't be afraid to go off the beaten path with less common excursions and private tours, like snorkeling off the shores of Ketchikan. You can even forego organized activities altogether and use public transportation and your own two feet. For instance, Mendenhall Glacier is the only glacier in Southeast Alaska that is connected to roads, so you can visit it by catching a taxi or bus.

Some excursions are best taken at certain times of the year; for instance, the ideal time to kayak is from May until mid-June, when you can avoid excessive tourists and bugs. Other activities may require you to visit a certain port. Once you know your preferred excursions, you can find a cruise with a suitable itinerary.

If you want to explore further inland, consider a cruisetour, which gives you several days to explore the interior of Alaska after living it up on the high seas. One popular itinerary takes you north on the Alaska Railroad, through Denali National Park, and up to the town of Fairbanks, where you can enjoy activities like the Chena Hot Springs Resort and the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum.