One Of Oahu's Most Sought-After Destinations Is A Classy Resort Town Renowned For Its Beaches

Cradled between the lush Waianae mountain range and the Pacific Ocean about 24 miles west of Honolulu, lies Ko Olina, a luxurious tropical enclave fringed by four tranquil coves. A sacred retreat for Hawaiian royalty for centuries, Ko Olina means "place of joy" in the Hawaiian language. Now the nearly 650-acre coastal community anchored by four grand resorts is an excellent base for an Oahu vacation, offering as much adventure or relaxation as you desire. Couples will adore the five-star Four Seasons Resort at Ko Olina with sophisticated accommodations, top restaurants, and a pampering spa, while young children will be happy at Aulani, a Disney Resort and one of the best Oahu resorts for families where you can dine with Disney characters and splash in the waterpark-style pools. Larger groups can book multi-bedroom villas at the Ko Olina or Marriott's Ko Olina Beach Club for space and privacy.

At Ko Olina, a wide range of thrilling activities are available. On land, guests can tee off at the 18-hole course of the Ko Olina Golf Club, voted one of the best resort courses in the country. Shoppers can browse the boutiques at Ko Olina Center and Station, which also boasts delicious restaurants. The resort's four protected lagoons fringed by wide sandy crescents are lined with sun beds and cabanas for prime relaxation. The calm waters are ideal for swimming and stand-up paddling, and the cove's rocky outcropping is one of the top places for snorkeling in Hawaii. It's home to colorful coral reefs brimming with tropical fish. Ko Olina also shelters a large marina, from which you can embark on deep-sea fishing and sailing charters.

