One Of Oahu's Most Sought-After Destinations Is A Classy Resort Town Renowned For Its Beaches
Cradled between the lush Waianae mountain range and the Pacific Ocean about 24 miles west of Honolulu, lies Ko Olina, a luxurious tropical enclave fringed by four tranquil coves. A sacred retreat for Hawaiian royalty for centuries, Ko Olina means "place of joy" in the Hawaiian language. Now the nearly 650-acre coastal community anchored by four grand resorts is an excellent base for an Oahu vacation, offering as much adventure or relaxation as you desire. Couples will adore the five-star Four Seasons Resort at Ko Olina with sophisticated accommodations, top restaurants, and a pampering spa, while young children will be happy at Aulani, a Disney Resort and one of the best Oahu resorts for families where you can dine with Disney characters and splash in the waterpark-style pools. Larger groups can book multi-bedroom villas at the Ko Olina or Marriott's Ko Olina Beach Club for space and privacy.
At Ko Olina, a wide range of thrilling activities are available. On land, guests can tee off at the 18-hole course of the Ko Olina Golf Club, voted one of the best resort courses in the country. Shoppers can browse the boutiques at Ko Olina Center and Station, which also boasts delicious restaurants. The resort's four protected lagoons fringed by wide sandy crescents are lined with sun beds and cabanas for prime relaxation. The calm waters are ideal for swimming and stand-up paddling, and the cove's rocky outcropping is one of the top places for snorkeling in Hawaii. It's home to colorful coral reefs brimming with tropical fish. Ko Olina also shelters a large marina, from which you can embark on deep-sea fishing and sailing charters.
Sailing and snorkeling near Ko Olina
While there are many amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu, for the ultimate Hawaiian adventure you should head out on a 53-foot catamaran on Viator's Ko Olina Catamaran Sail and Snorkel tour. The three-hour tour departs from Ko Olina's marina and promises gorgeous views of Oahu's rugged and mountainous coastline. You may even spot pods of spinner dolphins and whales depending on the time of year. At a remote coral reef, you can snorkel to explore Hawaii's lush underwater kingdoms teeming with fish. Back on board, you'll be served a hearty lunch and tropical drinks before sailing back to the marina. The tour is priced at $185 per person and can accommodate up to 40 guests.
The Ko Olina tour has drawn rave reviews from Viator travelers. "Great snorkel/sailing excursion convenient to our hotel in Ko Olina," wrote a Viator guest. "The experience was enhanced by the beautiful catamaran and its attentive, insightful, and entertaining crew. [...] On our trip we saw tons of fish, dolphins, and sea turtles." While this tour sails year-round, and Ko Olina's protected setting ensures warm weather, the seas are calmest during the dry season, which runs from April to October.