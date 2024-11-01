Canada's 'Garden City' Is In The Niagara Region With Vineyards, Parks, And Trails To Explore
Many visitors traveling through the Niagara Falls region of Ontario spend all their time in the busy tourist hot spots. However, there are many things to do in Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls. About 13 miles from the cascades is the underrated and beautiful city of St. Catharines. Known as Canada's "Garden City," St. Catharines gets its moniker for being a nature lover's paradise. With scenic waterfront trails, vibrant botanical gardens, and world-class vineyards, the city offers a peaceful escape from the bustling streets of Niagara Falls. St. Catharines' most extraordinary claim to fame is the Welland Canal, an important Canadian landmark. Visiting the Welland Canal is an essential activity on a trip to St. Catharines, and there is truly no better way to experience it than with a thrilling Segway tour.
Offering a combination of both fascinating history and breathtaking views of the canal in action, a Segway tour is the perfect activity to do with friends, a significant other, or family. You can even do it solo, as the friendly Canadians are bound to make you feel right at home. Though Niagara Falls may be deemed an overrated honeymoon destination, the nearby Garden City offers an underrated romantic getaway.
Exploring St. Catherines on a Segway
The best way to explore this picturesque region is with a set of wheels, but instead of exhausting yourself on a bicycle, you can zip around on a Segway instead. Viator's Segway tour along the Welland Canal has received dozens of rave reviews. You'll feel the wind in your hair as you cruise along the canal and learn about its storied past from a knowledgeable guide. The Welland Canal is a feat of brilliant engineering, allowing smooth passage for ships to enter and exit the waters of Lake Ontario. These international vessels are incredibly large and are a jaw-dropping sight to behold. Of course, you'll also be briefed on how to safely ride the Segway so you can focus on the important things, like having fun.
After cruising the length of the canal, you will make your way to the Niagara Escarpment, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The scenic overlook is the perfect vantage point to observe the ships navigating the locks. The final stop of the tour is the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre, which offers a view of the vessels passing by, along with exhibition galleries and scenic surroundings for a leisurely stroll or picnic.
Those looking to skip the tourist traps in Niagara Falls will not be disappointed by a trip to the Welland Canal and the charming Garden City. The most popular destinations are the Ontario Jaycee Gardens, Montebello Park, Lakeside Park, Woodgale Park, and Walker Arboretum. Animal lovers must pay a visit to Happy Rolph's Animal Farm and Bird Sanctuary, and a hike to the cascading Decew Falls offers beautiful photo ops. Explore the charming, historic streets of downtown St. Catharines, brimming with boutiques, cafés, and restaurants.