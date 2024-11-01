Canada's 'Garden City' Is In The Niagara Region With Vineyards, Parks, And Trails To Explore

The best way to explore this picturesque region is with a set of wheels, but instead of exhausting yourself on a bicycle, you can zip around on a Segway instead. Viator's Segway tour along the Welland Canal has received dozens of rave reviews. You'll feel the wind in your hair as you cruise along the canal and learn about its storied past from a knowledgeable guide. The Welland Canal is a feat of brilliant engineering, allowing smooth passage for ships to enter and exit the waters of Lake Ontario. These international vessels are incredibly large and are a jaw-dropping sight to behold. Of course, you'll also be briefed on how to safely ride the Segway so you can focus on the important things, like having fun.

After cruising the length of the canal, you will make your way to the Niagara Escarpment, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The scenic overlook is the perfect vantage point to observe the ships navigating the locks. The final stop of the tour is the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre, which offers a view of the vessels passing by, along with exhibition galleries and scenic surroundings for a leisurely stroll or picnic.

Those looking to skip the tourist traps in Niagara Falls will not be disappointed by a trip to the Welland Canal and the charming Garden City. The most popular destinations are the Ontario Jaycee Gardens, Montebello Park, Lakeside Park, Woodgale Park, and Walker Arboretum. Animal lovers must pay a visit to Happy Rolph's Animal Farm and Bird Sanctuary, and a hike to the cascading Decew Falls offers beautiful photo ops. Explore the charming, historic streets of downtown St. Catharines, brimming with boutiques, cafés, and restaurants.

