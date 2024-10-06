These Are The Most Overrated Honeymoon Destinations In The World, According To Visitors

Once dubbed the "Honeymoon Capital of the World" in the first part of the 19th century, Niagara Falls' popularity as a honeymoon destination has resulted in the epic waterfalls losing their appeal. As one of the world's most impressive waterfalls (sloshing over a whopping 6 million cubic feet every minute), there's no doubt that Niagara Falls is an astonishing site and we wouldn't blame you for having this destination on your travel bucket list.

However, travelers who visited this natural wonder found that they regretted booking an extended Niagara trip, as the surrounding area lacked attractions, and the falls were reportedly overrun with tourists. One Tripadvisor commenter warns others to "Avoid at all costs. While the falls are an attraction there is nothing else there and hardly worth the money you pay to park in the state lots." Meanwhile, another Tripadvisor user specified that the American side of Niagara was "NOT WORTH A VISIT AT ALL!!!" They continued, "Lines were long to get on the boat and they put so many people on board so you can barely see the falls or enjoy it."

It doesn't seem like the Canadian side is much better, either, as one person who visited Niagara Falls, Ontario, took to Tripadvisor to describe it as a "ridiculously expensive city without any real services for all the money you spend there on everything." So, unless you're down for a one-trick-pony, single-day-trip kind of honeymoon, it seems you would do well to skip this destination.

