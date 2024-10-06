These Are The Most Overrated Honeymoon Destinations In The World, According To Visitors
From travel agents to all-inclusive resorts, there's a lot of money to make in the honeymoon business. Dating back to the fifth century, newlywed couples have long been trekking off on post-wedding adventures to explore new places, celebrate their nuptials, and simply unwind together after all that wedding craziness. However, as the decades have rolled on, the gap between one's expectation for their honeymoon and the reality has widened dramatically — especially due to the overly popular destinations.
Many couples book their flights to Paris or buy tickets to Walt Disney World in good faith, expecting a relaxing, romantic vacation with their new spouse, only to find that their trip is spent battling it out with other tourists who are also gunning for that prime photo op and arguing over which line on the metro to take. In order to avoid these common honeymoon stumbling blocks, it's best to avoid certain overrated destinations. By perusing reviews from real-life couples who have visited several popular honeymoon spots, we were able to access travelers' honest opinions and pin down the top 11 honeymoon destinations that absolutely did not live up to the hype.
Niagara Falls, New York
Once dubbed the "Honeymoon Capital of the World" in the first part of the 19th century, Niagara Falls' popularity as a honeymoon destination has resulted in the epic waterfalls losing their appeal. As one of the world's most impressive waterfalls (sloshing over a whopping 6 million cubic feet every minute), there's no doubt that Niagara Falls is an astonishing site and we wouldn't blame you for having this destination on your travel bucket list.
However, travelers who visited this natural wonder found that they regretted booking an extended Niagara trip, as the surrounding area lacked attractions, and the falls were reportedly overrun with tourists. One Tripadvisor commenter warns others to "Avoid at all costs. While the falls are an attraction there is nothing else there and hardly worth the money you pay to park in the state lots." Meanwhile, another Tripadvisor user specified that the American side of Niagara was "NOT WORTH A VISIT AT ALL!!!" They continued, "Lines were long to get on the boat and they put so many people on board so you can barely see the falls or enjoy it."
It doesn't seem like the Canadian side is much better, either, as one person who visited Niagara Falls, Ontario, took to Tripadvisor to describe it as a "ridiculously expensive city without any real services for all the money you spend there on everything." So, unless you're down for a one-trick-pony, single-day-trip kind of honeymoon, it seems you would do well to skip this destination.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Thinking of booking you and your love a neon-lit honeymoon trip to Las Vegas? Many Vegas veterans would urge you not to make this common walking mistake when you go to Las Vegas for the first time: forgetting that The Strip is a whole 4.2 miles long! Lengthy, hot, and crowded, this central Vegas attraction is much harder to conquer than the movies would have you believe. For this reason, and more, many former Las Vegas vacationers tell travelers to not book their flight to the desert oasis at all.
A Tripadvisor user sums it up best when they describe Sin City as, "Busy, congested, dirty, noisy and often trashy." Similarly, one Reddit user wrote to a potential honeymooner, "You'll feel way more exhausted and 'over it' by the end of it if you're anything like me." Not to mention that the whole neon-lit facade — former travelers report that it oozes artificiality. A second Redditor writes, "Vegas is just a boring and sad city. Everything just feels extremely FAKE. The fake glam...Everything and everyone is there for show, there is no genuine fun in this city, the shows are boring and old, food is sooooo expensive yet so average, I don't think I had a single meal I left feeling intrigued." It seems that although this get-up-and-go destination might be perfectly suited to someone looking for a wild bachelor or bachelorette party, past vacationers and honeymooners alike were not impressed with the party capital of America.
Tulum, Mexico
This Mexican hot spot is renowned for its white beaches and turquoise waters, making it a popular honeymoon destination. Overlooking the Caribbean Sea, it's no surprise that millions of travelers flock to this picturesque locale and its Mayan ruins every year. However, while ATV jungle tours sound exhilarating, and the caves at Gran Cenote, as well as dozens of all-inclusive resorts dotted around the seaside town, might seem alluring, past travelers report that the uptick in interest in Tulum has resulted in hordes of crowds, draining the once-serene destination of any romance.
One disappointed Tripadvisor user recounted their trip to Tulum writing, "Instead of the beauty in all the ads and pictures I had been seeing leading up to the trip, I saw dirty brown SMELLY water. Not a sing [sic] soul dared to go in the water. I knew there would be sea weed but all of what I had seen had the sea weed with the still blue water. I was not prepared for what it was really like." It seems that even one of the biggest draws, the Tulum Archeological Site, has been turned into "the world's worse [sic] theme park," at least according to another person on Tripadvisor, who warns others, "Avoid this tourist trap at all costs!" If you're still dreaming of a Caribbean vacation, Aruba could be a more stress-free, romantic option.
Paris, France
Paris has long been dubbed "The City of Love," but is this European capital really all it's cracked up to be? Pop culture representations of the French city have caused many a newlywed to fall hook, line, and sinker for Paris' romantic reputation; from visiting famous watercolors at The Louvre to a romantic stroll along the Seine to a late-night kiss under the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower — a vacation to Paris with your soulmate sounds like the stuff of dreams.
However, real-life travelers warn that the reality is far different from what your television screens would have you believe. One person on Reddit had a bone to pick, writing, "Paris isn't some pristine city full of flowers, romance and world-class food as movies portray it. It's a busy, bustling city complete with rude people in the streets, unpleasant odors, and graffiti." Another user recounts that Parisian locals also weren't fans of cleaning up after their pets, writing, "I have never seen dog**** with more frequency than during the week I was in Paris. You had to be on a constant lookout." With the cleanliness of the city leaving much to be desired, and the metro in Paris long considered one of the most difficult in the world, you might want to rethink your honeymoon plans before booking that Air France ticket.
New York, New York
For the culture vulture couple, New York City might seem like the perfect artsy escape for your honeymoon. From Broadway shows to the countless art museums and galleries, the Big Apple might be you and your bohemian lover's first choice for a honeymoon destination. However, testimonies from past NYC visitors tell of a city with a serious overcrowding problem, pollution everywhere, and a scary amount of rats skittering their way around the boroughs (according to The New York Times, the city is home to over three million!)
One realistic Reddit user writes, "There's tons of things to do in NYC, but definitely not a great honeymoon destination." Others take a more passionate stance, like a fellow Redditor, who describes the city as a "soulless concrete jungle." And yet another noted that New York is "smelly, dirty, and overcrowded."
And like many popular honeymoon locations, you better budget big if you plan to visit NYC. Capitalism is the name of the game in this skyscraper-ridden city, at least according to one Redditor who writes, "Times Square is like the visual equivalent of people shouting at you; GIVE ME YOUR MONEY! Buy this and this and that too and you will be happy! Just consume! So nauseating!" So while this city looms large in the minds of many, New York's frenetic vibe, not to mention its lack of cleanliness, means you might want to strike it off your list of potential honeymoon destinations.
Los Angeles, California
Unless your idea of romance is spending hours in highway traffic and billboard spotting, then you may want to rethink your plans of honeymooning under the Hollywood sign. While many people may associate the city of Los Angeles, California with luxury and sun-drenched opulence, the reality of being a tourist in L.A. is that your trip will be spent navigating a complicated, car-reliant city and wandering through crowded shopping districts.
One helpful Tripadvisor user confirmed the city's reputation for being a transportation nightmare, writing, "Yes, traffic is really that bad, living hell of ever moving sections of yellow and red on Google Maps, and also, navigating off ramps is a real mission as well." An L.A. native also took to Reddit to say, "Most of our tourist destinations suck, but our day to day benefits are great if you know what you're doing. Otherwise, you visit a lot of dirty, underwhelming tourist destinations, sit in traffic or get wrecked trying to take public transportation, and everything is very expensive." A Tripadvisor commentator concurred, writing, "What a Dump, homelessness, rubbish and graffiti everywhere. LA is a place I will gladly not go to again." If you're a film history buff, it might be imperative that you see L.A. at some point in your life, but as for your honeymoon? Save this tourist trap for another day.
Venice, Italy
What scent do you associate with romance — fresh-cut roses? Wisteria with hints of jasmine? If you answered anything that wasn't "dirty canal water," then Venice is not the honeymoon destination for you. While photos on social media portray an ancient Mediterranean city soaked in history and mystique, the reality of this Italian location is far different from what your Instagram algorithm would have you believe.
One Reddit user warns, "Venice doens't [sic] smell good. It may seem stupid, but there's a 'backwater odor' all over the place...it's unavoidable since it is located in a lagoon." According to one Tripadvisor user, the smell isn't the only downside to Venice either. The person writes, "It is very crowded, and I found most meals to be disappointing and terribly overpriced." Former travelers often cite the high cost of goods in Venice, meaning that any budget honeymooners — or any newlyweds who prioritize intimacy and cleanliness, for that matter — might want to say no to Venice this time around.
Bali, Indonesia
For the more adventurous couple, the breathtaking volcanoes and colorful coral reefs of Bali might make this province of Indonesia seem like the ideal honeymoon destination. Indeed, this island location appears to be home to amazing beach views and more than its fair share of exciting activities, such as meeting a mischievous family of macaque monkeys or flying high on the very photogenic Bali swing. However, as unique as these activities may seem, the Instagram filters have done a lot in disguising Bali's reality.
Unfortunately, a rapid increase in the number of tourists each year has resulted in a serious pollution problem. On Reddit user writes, "When I was visiting, I spent every morning picking up trash off the beach in front of our hotel. I went looking for shells and instead collected trash. The amount of plastic in Bali was horrendous. It made me really sad."
Another person on Reddit agreed, writing that their most prominent memory of Bali was "Massive amounts of plastic. The locals dump trash near the rivers, which eventually floods out to sea. Then the tides wash a lot of it back up onto shore. So depressing. So unnecessary." For the nature-loving newlywed, it seems it might be best to go back to the drawing board when planning your perfect honeymoon. The overcrowded and polluted beaches of Bali might just bring out the environmental activist in you, rather than the romantic.
The Bahamas
For the sunbum couples who are looking for a beach getaway on their honeymoon, the obvious choice might be a trip to the Bahamas. As with many popular destinations, though, the increase in tourists to the Bahamas has resulted in eye-watering price gouging and overpopulated waterfronts, making for a less-than-relaxing time.
While travel itineraries will tell you that there are plenty of things to do in the Bahamas, from golfing to fishing to snorkeling, to even taking a dip with some adorable pigs in Exuma, reviews from real-life visitors report that the reality of a Bahamian getaway is that the majority of your time will be spent looking for a space to set up on the beach and sweating over your dinner budget.
This Tripadvisor user reports that they were one such unlucky traveler who found out about the Bahamas' high prices the hard way. They write, "Unless you spent hundreds of dollars on excursions, there's [sic] absolutely nothing to do, other than walk around and look at overpriced souvenier [sic] shops and jewelry stores, while being hustled by locals." Another person on Tripadvisor put it plainly when they said, "The Bahamas are overrated as a destination...The prices are through the roof and the service all around is horrible." So, if you're like most newlyweds, whose wallets are severely hurting following wedding season, we suggest that you keep hunting for that dream honeymoon destination.
Walt Disney World, Florida
"Where dreams come true" is one slogan for Walt Disney World, while many others refer to the iconic amusement park as "the happiest place on Earth." However, there are many reasons why you might want to save the Walt Disney World trip for those who are traveling with small children, rather than booking it as the destination for your honeymoon.
No matter how many princess songs you can recite from memory, there are only so many hours of direct sunlight even the most ardent Disney fan can take. Located in the southern region of Florida in the city of Orlando, the muggy heat and beaming sun may cause you to rethink having your dream honeymoon at this world-famous amusement park, especially when you consider that Walt Disney World is famous for its endlessly long lines. Cuddling with your loved one in bed might be a tad bit difficult if your whole body is on fire!
Visitors also decried the high costs of goods in the parks. One Tripadvisor user writes, "The only thing magical is how they make money disappear. Poof! Now you see it, now you don't." Other Disney guests chimed in, also voicing their regret. For example, one person on Tripadvisor had the opposite of a relaxing time, writing, "It's frustrating to be constantly reliant on your cellphone throughout the day when you're supposed to be relaxing on vacation." From the weather to the price tag, the crowds to the long lines, this hectic holiday is certainly not where honeymoon dreams come true.
Acapulco, Mexico
When traveling abroad for your honeymoon, safety should be a top priority. Nothing puts a damper on a romantic dinner reservation or stroll on the beach than having to worry about pickpocketing or other dangerous encounters. With that said honeymooners should avoid the siren call of Acapulco, Mexico, as this seemingly beautiful seaside destination actually has a very alarming reputation.
Despite its history of being a vacation hotspot in the 1980s, Acapulco has now been called "Mexico's murder capital" by The Washington Post. For this reason, the U.S. Department of State has doled out a "level 4" warning for the state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, advising Americans, "Do Not Travel." Travelers who have ventured to Acapulco despite this warning agree that the town is not the safest destination in Mexico.
One Reddit user recalls a heavy military presence on their holiday, writing, "There were local militia who stopped cars at different check points and, while holding guns, nicely asked for donations.. We went through multiple stops like that, even on the bus leaving." Another disappointed traveller wrote on Reddit, "Acapulco is the worst city I've ever been in, and I've been everywhere." Safety wasn't the only downside, though, with the commenter going on to report that, "the beach/harbor was so dirty no one would swim in it. Literal needles and garbage floating around." So, for the sake of yourself and your new spouse, skip out on this former Mexican retreat, and look elsewhere for a safer beach honeymoon destination.
Methodology
In the era of social media, potential travelers need to be aware of the sharp divide that often exists between the reality of a location and the filtered version you might see on your Instagram feed. This is especially true for honeymooners, who are not just looking to have an enjoyable vacation, but are hoping to make unforgettable memories with their new spouse.
From becoming prey to pickpockets, to stepping over plastic bottles and other trash to get to your beach chair, some of the most popular honeymoon destinations are also the most overrated, and it's time we dispel the romantic myths surrounding top offenders. We called time on these 11 locations after perusing reviews from real-life travelers who have visited these popular honeymoon spots and had not-so-glowing reports. Thanks to websites like Tripadvisor and Reddit, we were able to access travelers' honest opinions and read in-depth reviews about how these locations did not live up to the hype.