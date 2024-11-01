Why The Luxury Toiletries In Your Hotel May Not Be As Fancy As They Seem

One of the joys of staying in a hotel is all the "free" stuff you can get — or at least it feels free, even though you're technically footing the bill for everything. Sure, that plush hotel robe is off-limits (no matter how much you want to smuggle it out in your suitcase), but the concierge is happy to load you up with extra freebies like plug adapters, chargers, hair tools, body pillows, and even dog treats if you've got your furry travel buddy in tow. If you play your cards right — aka making a good impression and being loyal to the chain — you might even score extra perks from the moment you check in. And then, of course, there are the toiletries. Oh yes, those tiny bottles we all shamelessly stuff in our bags like they're some sort of prize. If you're lucky enough to be staying somewhere fancy, you might spot some big-name brands on your bathroom counter. But hold up before you start hoarding them for future use — they're not as good quality as they initially appear.

Make no mistake — the hotel did give you that fancy bottle of Le Labo, Diptyque, Balmain, shampoo or body wash. The catch, however, is it might not be the same top-shelf stuff you'd buy in-store. "Some hotel toiletries may look like retail name-brand products, but they're often formulated and sourced differently to meet hospitality industry needs," Anna Abelson, adjunct instructor at NYU School of Professional Studies' Tisch Institute of Hospitality, told Thrillist. "This can cause variations in quality and composition compared to store-bought versions." In short, they're may not be quite the same quality, and you're better off saving the bathroom counter haul for Instagram snaps rather than expecting them to perform miracles on your hair or skin.

