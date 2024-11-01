Why The Luxury Toiletries In Your Hotel May Not Be As Fancy As They Seem
One of the joys of staying in a hotel is all the "free" stuff you can get — or at least it feels free, even though you're technically footing the bill for everything. Sure, that plush hotel robe is off-limits (no matter how much you want to smuggle it out in your suitcase), but the concierge is happy to load you up with extra freebies like plug adapters, chargers, hair tools, body pillows, and even dog treats if you've got your furry travel buddy in tow. If you play your cards right — aka making a good impression and being loyal to the chain — you might even score extra perks from the moment you check in. And then, of course, there are the toiletries. Oh yes, those tiny bottles we all shamelessly stuff in our bags like they're some sort of prize. If you're lucky enough to be staying somewhere fancy, you might spot some big-name brands on your bathroom counter. But hold up before you start hoarding them for future use — they're not as good quality as they initially appear.
Make no mistake — the hotel did give you that fancy bottle of Le Labo, Diptyque, Balmain, shampoo or body wash. The catch, however, is it might not be the same top-shelf stuff you'd buy in-store. "Some hotel toiletries may look like retail name-brand products, but they're often formulated and sourced differently to meet hospitality industry needs," Anna Abelson, adjunct instructor at NYU School of Professional Studies' Tisch Institute of Hospitality, told Thrillist. "This can cause variations in quality and composition compared to store-bought versions." In short, they're may not be quite the same quality, and you're better off saving the bathroom counter haul for Instagram snaps rather than expecting them to perform miracles on your hair or skin.
Some toiletries from high-end hotels reportedly have terrible formulation, too
Not only are those fancy name-brand toiletries not quite the luxury you'd find at the mall, but even the swanky-looking hotel-branded stuff might not be as fabulous as they seem. To be fair, no one's expecting salon-quality from those tiny bottles, but hairstylists still advise steering clear, especially if you care about what goes on your hair. "The majority of hotel shampoos are super alkaline, harsh for the hair and full of sulfates, parabens and other ingredients that strip the hair of its natural oils," hair and makeup stylist Marz Collins shared with HuffPost. "Combine that with the frequently hard water from the shower, and your hair can end up looking dull, lifeless and full of static." And so if you've got colored or bleached hair, you'd be better off leaving those bottles untouched and sticking to your own products.
That said, not all hotels are guilty of this hair-ruining sabotage. Apparently, the secret hack for knowing whether a hotel's toiletries are safe to use — and perhaps even worth swiping — is to see if they're sold in the gift shop. "In higher-caliber hotels, it's more likely the products are worth using," hair expert and trend forecaster Tom Smith, explained to the outlet. "In many boutique hotels, the products used in the rooms are often available for sale in the lobby, so that's a good sign." It would also help if you did a patch test first. And hey, a patch test never hurts. If that shampoo (or any toiletry item) leaves your skin itching or dry, it's probably a good idea to keep it far away from the rest of your hair and body.