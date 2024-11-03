Many Of New York's Best Stretches Of Sand Are Near This Historic And Serene Hamptons Harbor
Ride Sunrise Highway east along the southern edge of Long Island, New York, over Shinnecock Bay into the South Fork. Here, residents and vacationers alike enjoy waterfront views in towns like Southampton, Bridgehampton, and Montauk. However, your stop is at Sag Harbor, one of the island's oldest towns. Settled sometime in the early 18th century by English colonists, Sag Harbor was a whaling town and the first port of entry into the state. The village's historical importance cannot be overstated. However, the past is only one reason why travelers and locals set their sights on this slice of coastal life.
Ripped right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, Sag Harbor is quaint and serene, its population of some 2,700 people enjoying the quiet of the old whaling town. Unlike the Hamptons, Sag Harbor doesn't hinge on its wealth. Instead, it implements many of the conventions of touristy coastal towns. Travelers from across the nation, or even just Western Long Island, can experience local cuisine, like the new American fair at Page Sag Harbor or the waterside delights of Baron's Cove, and explore many of the town's standing relics.
While you may not have planned a vacation on Long Island, even if you're in the city, you can have direct access to this coastal escape. Viator's seasonal 1-day tour from New York City lets you experience three different sides of the state, from the bustle of the city to the regality of the Hamptons and Sag Harbor's welcomed simplicity.
Wining, shopping, and sightseeing historic Long Island
Getting from New York City to the Island is a headache. Between tolls and traffic, the 2-hour drive from the city to Sag Harbor could stretch longer than 3 hours. That time spent behind the wheel is tiring, leaving little energy to enjoy Sag Harbor and some of the Hamptons. With this Viator experience starting at 47th and 8th in the Big Apple, you'll enjoy a scenic drive beyond the city, through Queens, and eventually past vast fields and vineyards of Long Island's east end.
At the end of the 90-mile drive, you'll arrive at Southampton, where you'll stroll down Main Street and understand why notable figures like Jerry Seinfeld and Steven Spielberg flocked out here. Cooper's Beach is one reason, a swatch of soft golden sand that many Viator reviews claim to be the highlight of the tour. Your trip continues from Southampton, down along Ocean Drive, where Long Island's celebrity residents reside. Don't forget to snag a photo of the Island's greatest landmark, the Long Island Duck. Before you stop at Sag Harbor for antiquing and the chance to browse "old-world shops," the tour will stop at Duck Walk Vineyards for complimentary wine.
Though the tour just takes you an hour and a half outside of the city, it's a nearly 13-hour excursion. That may sound long, but there's more to Long Island than it may initially seem. As one Viator customer says in their review, "Hamptons Day trip is a must."