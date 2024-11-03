Many Of New York's Best Stretches Of Sand Are Near This Historic And Serene Hamptons Harbor

Ride Sunrise Highway east along the southern edge of Long Island, New York, over Shinnecock Bay into the South Fork. Here, residents and vacationers alike enjoy waterfront views in towns like Southampton, Bridgehampton, and Montauk. However, your stop is at Sag Harbor, one of the island's oldest towns. Settled sometime in the early 18th century by English colonists, Sag Harbor was a whaling town and the first port of entry into the state. The village's historical importance cannot be overstated. However, the past is only one reason why travelers and locals set their sights on this slice of coastal life.

Ripped right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, Sag Harbor is quaint and serene, its population of some 2,700 people enjoying the quiet of the old whaling town. Unlike the Hamptons, Sag Harbor doesn't hinge on its wealth. Instead, it implements many of the conventions of touristy coastal towns. Travelers from across the nation, or even just Western Long Island, can experience local cuisine, like the new American fair at Page Sag Harbor or the waterside delights of Baron's Cove, and explore many of the town's standing relics.

While you may not have planned a vacation on Long Island, even if you're in the city, you can have direct access to this coastal escape. Viator's seasonal 1-day tour from New York City lets you experience three different sides of the state, from the bustle of the city to the regality of the Hamptons and Sag Harbor's welcomed simplicity.

