North America's Largest Observation Wheel Offers Unforgettable Las Vegas And Desert Views

If you want to see the entire city of Las Vegas spread out below you, you can book High Roller Wheel Admission Tickets at the LINQ from Viator. If you want to go up in the day to get out of the desert heat, you can expect to pay $20 per person (little kids ride for free). To take in breathtaking sunset views or see it after dark, with the lights below you gleaming and the sphere lighting up the night, you'll want to book an anytime ride ticket, which costs a little under $25.50. These also give you the flexibility to show up anytime you want to, within three days of booking. You are allowed to bring your own drinks on the ride if you want to, but if you really want to keep the party going, consider paying around a $40 upcharge for a happy half hour ticket to get access to an open bar.

Between exploring Las Vegas' trendy Arts District and wandering the strip, you'll probably realize quickly that it's a mistake to try to walk everywhere in Vegas — but luckily, the High Roller is pretty close to the center of the action. If you're too far to walk, though, consider taking Bus #202 and getting off at the WB Flamingo stop, or just jumping on the Monorail and getting off at Harrah's/The Linq. A ride on the High Roller lasts 30 minutes, so it's a nice opportunity to sit back and relax after being on your feet all day (or all night, no judgement).