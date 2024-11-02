North America's Largest Observation Wheel Offers Unforgettable Las Vegas And Desert Views
There's nowhere quite like Las Vegas. The glowing adults-only playground known as "Sin City" has a sphinx and a giant pyramid, a copy of New York City's iconic skyline, and an enormous technicolor sphere. Beyond the city is the desert. Just a few hours drive from Vegas, you can find multiple national parks with striking, desolate but beautiful natural landscapes. True to form, Las Vegas has a glitzy, larger than life way to see it all from above: an observation wheel called The High Roller.
The High Roller is far from the Ferris wheels you may have enjoyed at state fairs. This rotating wheel has more in common with the London Eye or the Singapore Flyer, but it's actually taller than either of them. At a staggering 550 feet tall, the High Roller is the tallest observation wheel in North America, and the second largest in the world, coming in below the towering Dubai Eye. Rather than little romantic seats for two, the High Roller has enclosed air conditioned rooms large enough for 35 people in each one, which means that almost 1,000 people can ride at once. If you're looking to party in the sky, there's even a bar that will serve you drinks to bring up with you.
Ride the High Roller for yourself
If you want to see the entire city of Las Vegas spread out below you, you can book High Roller Wheel Admission Tickets at the LINQ from Viator. If you want to go up in the day to get out of the desert heat, you can expect to pay $20 per person (little kids ride for free). To take in breathtaking sunset views or see it after dark, with the lights below you gleaming and the sphere lighting up the night, you'll want to book an anytime ride ticket, which costs a little under $25.50. These also give you the flexibility to show up anytime you want to, within three days of booking. You are allowed to bring your own drinks on the ride if you want to, but if you really want to keep the party going, consider paying around a $40 upcharge for a happy half hour ticket to get access to an open bar.
Between exploring Las Vegas' trendy Arts District and wandering the strip, you'll probably realize quickly that it's a mistake to try to walk everywhere in Vegas — but luckily, the High Roller is pretty close to the center of the action. If you're too far to walk, though, consider taking Bus #202 and getting off at the WB Flamingo stop, or just jumping on the Monorail and getting off at Harrah's/The Linq. A ride on the High Roller lasts 30 minutes, so it's a nice opportunity to sit back and relax after being on your feet all day (or all night, no judgement).