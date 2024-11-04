Walk On World-Famous Hanging Bridges Hidden In A Breathtaking Jungle At This Costa Rican Park
Costa Rica is truly an otherworldly paradise, beckoning travelers of all kinds. There are many things to do in Costa Rice for an unforgettable vacation: spend your days discovering jungle waterfalls and relaxing hot springs, embracing the pura vida lifestyle, and meeting friendly, welcoming locals. It's not hard to see why Costa Rica has been receiving prestigious accolades recently. But on your next expedition to this biodiverse wonderland, there's a somewhat unconventional activity to add to your bucket list. And that's strolling across suspension bridges in a lush nature preserve, complete with volcano views, at Mistico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park.
The park is about a 30-minute drive west of downtown La Fortuna, situated in the north-central Alajuela Province. Upon entering the parking lot at Mistico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park, you may find yourself initially skeptical — like I was when I went there. Staring at a small snack bar and ticket counter while waiting for our guide, I started to get nervous that this experience would be more reminiscent of a theme park. Spoiler alert: I was wrong.
This family-owned nature reserve boasts a two-mile forested trail dotted with six suspension bridges. A 2.5-hour guided walk, like this highly-rated tour from Viator, which costs less than $50 per person, is the ideal way to visit Mistico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park. While traversing the bridges, you'll take in scenic views of the towering Arenal Volcano and learn about your surroundings from a local guide. Your guide will point out countless species of plants, birds, reptiles, monkeys, and more as you weave your way through the tropical forest.
Exploring La Fortuna and Arenal
Before setting out on your hike, make sure you're wearing proper close-toed shoes (like sturdy sneakers or hiking boots), your sunscreen and bug spray are applied, and a water-repellent jacket is handy. I had also heard from our guide that it could be crowded in the morning, especially during Costa Rica's dry season (mid-December to April), but on our twilight walk, we barely saw any other tourists (but plenty of pit vipers).
Since the town of La Fortuna is nearly two and a half hours from the Liberia Guanacaste Airport (LIR) and even a bit further from Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) in San Jose, it's likely you'll find yourself staying in the vicinity of Arenal before you traverse the bridges. Costa Rica has over 200 volcanic structures, with only five currently active, including the Poás Volcano, which boasts the hostile, bright blue-green crater lake aptly called Laguna Caliente (or "Hot Lagoon"). But for those looking to get up close and personal with a less volatile volcano, Arenal is a perfect introduction — it's been dormant since 2010.
The area surrounding Arenal Volcano National Park also has plenty of upscale resorts, including ones with picture-perfect views of the sleeping giant. I stayed at the five-star Amor Arenal and woke up every morning to misty views of the volcano. While downtown La Fortuna leans a bit kitschy, the surrounding areas have plenty to explore. From horseback riding and white water rafting to zip-lining and sloth seeking, you won't have a dull moment around Arenal.