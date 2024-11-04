Walk On World-Famous Hanging Bridges Hidden In A Breathtaking Jungle At This Costa Rican Park

Costa Rica is truly an otherworldly paradise, beckoning travelers of all kinds. There are many things to do in Costa Rice for an unforgettable vacation: spend your days discovering jungle waterfalls and relaxing hot springs, embracing the pura vida lifestyle, and meeting friendly, welcoming locals. It's not hard to see why Costa Rica has been receiving prestigious accolades recently. But on your next expedition to this biodiverse wonderland, there's a somewhat unconventional activity to add to your bucket list. And that's strolling across suspension bridges in a lush nature preserve, complete with volcano views, at Mistico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park.

The park is about a 30-minute drive west of downtown La Fortuna, situated in the north-central Alajuela Province. Upon entering the parking lot at Mistico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park, you may find yourself initially skeptical — like I was when I went there. Staring at a small snack bar and ticket counter while waiting for our guide, I started to get nervous that this experience would be more reminiscent of a theme park. Spoiler alert: I was wrong.

This family-owned nature reserve boasts a two-mile forested trail dotted with six suspension bridges. A 2.5-hour guided walk, like this highly-rated tour from Viator, which costs less than $50 per person, is the ideal way to visit Mistico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park. While traversing the bridges, you'll take in scenic views of the towering Arenal Volcano and learn about your surroundings from a local guide. Your guide will point out countless species of plants, birds, reptiles, monkeys, and more as you weave your way through the tropical forest.

