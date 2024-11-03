Escape The Crowds Of Rome At A Nearby Coastal Town With Beautiful Beaches And Historic Sites

There are many great destinations for a day trip from Rome. A less-mentioned option is Civitavecchia, just over 60 miles northwest of the Italian capital. Today, it is primarily known as a cruise port, appearing on lists of the best cruise trips to take. However, the city's history dates back to the Etruscan times. Therefore, with its modern attractions and ancient significance, it is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.

Civitavecchia is home to over 50,000 people and is a hub of activity, daily life, and tourism, especially in the summer. Thanks to its proximity to Rome, it is a much more relaxed, escape from the hustle and bustle of the country's capital city. And it's easy to get to with train services to and from Rome running twice an hour.

Whether you visit this charming town for its beaches or sites, the peak summer is when it is busiest. The best times for sightseeing are during the spring and autumn, when the weather is mild and there are fewer crowds. Going in the fall also offers the chance to see celebrations, like the Taste of Roma festival in September, which celebrates food and regional specialties. If you prefer the heat, summer is perfect for a beach holiday, but it's important to book restaurants and accommodations well in advance.

