Escape The Crowds Of Rome At A Nearby Coastal Town With Beautiful Beaches And Historic Sites
There are many great destinations for a day trip from Rome. A less-mentioned option is Civitavecchia, just over 60 miles northwest of the Italian capital. Today, it is primarily known as a cruise port, appearing on lists of the best cruise trips to take. However, the city's history dates back to the Etruscan times. Therefore, with its modern attractions and ancient significance, it is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.
Civitavecchia is home to over 50,000 people and is a hub of activity, daily life, and tourism, especially in the summer. Thanks to its proximity to Rome, it is a much more relaxed, escape from the hustle and bustle of the country's capital city. And it's easy to get to with train services to and from Rome running twice an hour.
Whether you visit this charming town for its beaches or sites, the peak summer is when it is busiest. The best times for sightseeing are during the spring and autumn, when the weather is mild and there are fewer crowds. Going in the fall also offers the chance to see celebrations, like the Taste of Roma festival in September, which celebrates food and regional specialties. If you prefer the heat, summer is perfect for a beach holiday, but it's important to book restaurants and accommodations well in advance.
The rich history of Civitavecchia
Founded in the 2nd century by Emperor Trajan, the port thrived during late Roman times but faced a number of attacks, notably by the Vandals and Saracens. In 854, Pope Leo IV built a walled city in the Allumiere Mountains, about 20 miles away, for the inhabitants displaced by these attacks. The name Civitavecchia means "old city" and refers to their return years later.
Despite sustaining damage to the historical center during World War II, the city still retains its medieval charm. It has several key religious monuments open to the public, like the Cathédrale de Civitavecchia and the Chiesa della Morte, both of which date back hundreds of years. The Archetto, an old entrance to the town, is part of the walls built by Pope Urbano VIII, and the original Porto di Traiano, or "Trajan's Port", remains too. Today, the port is surrounded by bars, restaurants, and shops.
Beaches, baths, and bites in Civitavecchia
Stretching from Fort Michelangelo to the Pirgo, Civitavecchia's marina offers a wide promenade along the sea. The Pirgo terrace has panoramic views of the town's seafront and coastal beauty, and the nearby local beaches are far less crowded than those closer to Rome. If you'd rather watch the sunset from the beach itself, both Spiaggia il Pirgo and Bumba Beach are beautiful locales. Spiaggia il Pirgo has marble paths and restaurants. Bumba Beach is slightly further down the coast and is a hot spot for surfing and lying back with an apéritif.
If you prefer to soak, the Ficoncella Baths are ancient thermal pools in an open-air setting, with views of the sea and the volcanic hills of Monti della Tolfa. The waters at these baths are said to have been enjoyed by Emperor Trajan and are widely celebrated for their healing powers, reportedly curing ailments like dermatitis, arthritis, and respiratory disorders. In the summer, the baths stay open late into the evening.
After a day spent exploring, Civitavecchia's culinary scene boasts excellent seafood. The authentic San Lorenzo Market in Piazza Regina Margherita sells fresh produce and seafood to locals and tourists. If you'd rather experience al fresco dining, Corso Centocelle, is lined with shops, street entertainers, and restaurants for lively evening leisure. But be sure to check out Rick Steves' tip to decide if an eatery in Italy is a tourist trap.