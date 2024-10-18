5 Of The Best Destinations For A Day Trip From Rome By Train

Planning a trip to the Bel Paese can be stressful, given how much the iconic tourist destination offers visitors. As obvious as it sounds, however, Rome is truly the city to kick off your vacation in Italy. The city itself is a treasure trove of history, and culture, and gives you a good taste of all that awaits as you dive deeper into the country. However, there's no escaping the crushing tourist crowds and general urban chaos, which can get quite overwhelming after a few days. Fortunately, travel gems abound, and many of them are close enough to do day trips from the Italian capital.

While the phrase "Mussolini made the trains run on time" can be attributed to propaganda and is largely false, Italian trains are actually punctual and a great way to zip around the country while saving both time and money. There are several places you can quickly get to from Roma Termini, Rome's largest train station. Most of the destinations on this list can be reached in about an hour, and are a great way to get a breather in between visits to the Colosseum and the Pantheon. Of course, for a true getaway, consider a trip to Italy's forgotten region and explore its food, beaches, and villages.