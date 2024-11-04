One Of France's Best Preserved Medieval Towns Is An Architectural Paradise For Foodies

France is certainly home to more than one alluring medieval destination, but we have one in mind specifically for architecture fans and foodies. In France's southwestern Dordogne Valley, Sarlat-la-Canéda is a gorgeously preserved medieval town that traces its history back to the 9th century. In the years following its establishment, which was centered around a Benedictine abbey, it became a bustling town in the Middle Ages, and many of those ancient buildings are still standing. The town has remained impressively intact since the 14th century, thanks in part to France's historic preservation efforts in the 1960s.

This picturesque town is a highlight of France's Périgord Noir region. Travelers strolling through its maze of alleys and cobbled streets will see everything from castles and Gothic churches to Renaissance mansions and half-timbered houses, all of which tell the story of Sarlat's rich history. But aside from its historical appeal, Sarlat should definitely be on your travel list if you're into architecture or gastronomy. Architecture lovers will want to visit the Cathedral of Saint-Sacerdos, an ancient church designed in Gothic and Romanesque styles. Not too far from there is the Manor of Gisson, a 13th-century noble home that has been turned into a museum where travelers can learn more about the town's history.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Because Sarlat is so well preserved after all these years, it's one of the best modern examples of what a medieval French town might have looked like — and visitors to Sarlat get to walk right through it. The town's storybook vibes are made even better by its bustling markets and gourmet specialties, making Sarlat a bucket-list destination for foodies who are also into history.