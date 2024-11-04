One Of France's Best Preserved Medieval Towns Is An Architectural Paradise For Foodies
France is certainly home to more than one alluring medieval destination, but we have one in mind specifically for architecture fans and foodies. In France's southwestern Dordogne Valley, Sarlat-la-Canéda is a gorgeously preserved medieval town that traces its history back to the 9th century. In the years following its establishment, which was centered around a Benedictine abbey, it became a bustling town in the Middle Ages, and many of those ancient buildings are still standing. The town has remained impressively intact since the 14th century, thanks in part to France's historic preservation efforts in the 1960s.
This picturesque town is a highlight of France's Périgord Noir region. Travelers strolling through its maze of alleys and cobbled streets will see everything from castles and Gothic churches to Renaissance mansions and half-timbered houses, all of which tell the story of Sarlat's rich history. But aside from its historical appeal, Sarlat should definitely be on your travel list if you're into architecture or gastronomy. Architecture lovers will want to visit the Cathedral of Saint-Sacerdos, an ancient church designed in Gothic and Romanesque styles. Not too far from there is the Manor of Gisson, a 13th-century noble home that has been turned into a museum where travelers can learn more about the town's history.
This is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Because Sarlat is so well preserved after all these years, it's one of the best modern examples of what a medieval French town might have looked like — and visitors to Sarlat get to walk right through it. The town's storybook vibes are made even better by its bustling markets and gourmet specialties, making Sarlat a bucket-list destination for foodies who are also into history.
Explore Sarlat's architectural wonders
Exploring Sarlat is like walking through a living history book or period film, with each corner revealing stone facades, cobblestone streets, and unique historical features that are centuries old. The town's authentic vibes are all because of its carefully restored buildings, many of which date back to the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. The Place de la Liberté is Sarlat's main square and a great start to your architectural exploration. It's lined with medieval and Renaissance buildings and is the perfect spot to soak in the storybook feel of the town with an espresso or glass of local wine. Sarlat is only a few hours outside of the famous Bordeaux region, and it's got plenty of its own local wineries to be proud of (making it a great way to avoid crowds on your vineyard vacation).
The town also has several fascinating landmarks, like Lanterne des Morts (or the Lantern of the Dead in English), a mysterious stone structure believed to date back to the 12th century. Although people aren't completely sure what it was initially built for, there are a lot of interesting legends about this place and why it was built. The Episcopal Palace shows off Italian Renaissance influence with its ornate sculptures. Another must-see landmark is the Maison de La Boétie, which is where political philosopher Étienne de La Boétie was born. To hit all the most important spots and learn more about their histories, there are tour guides in town you can book for under €200 for a half day and under €300 for a full eight-hour tour. For a deeper dive, there are books such as "Art and Architecture in Medieval France" that might make a good read on the plane ride over.
Sarlat is a paradise for foodies
It may not be as big as Lyon, the city known as France's food capital, but Sarlat's culinary reputation is still a big draw. To get the best of the foodie scene, start with Sarlat's famous markets. Twice a week, the streets fill up with market stalls overflowing with culinary goodies. Visitors can find everything from wheels of cheese, local produce, and artisanal sausages to delicacies like truffles and farm-fresh foie gras. If you're particularly into foie gras, a specialty in the Dordogne Valley, the Fest'Oie is held the first weekend in March, celebrating all things Périgord goose with fun activities, like goose feather calligraphy, as well as local delicacies and other gourmet treats. There's also a truffle festival each year in mid-January that centers on the region's famous Périgord truffle.
Aside from its fabulous markets, Sarlat is also home to some haute French restaurants. Some recommended spots to check out include Restaurant L'Entrepôte, Auberge de Mirandol, and Gueule et Gosier. While these restaurants don't require a reservation, their popularity makes it a good idea to call ahead. Also, just about 15 minutes outside of the town, there's a Michelin-recommended spot called Ô Moulin that focuses on locally sourced ingredients. The dining room is intimate, with only 25 seats, so reservations are required if you'd like to dine here.
We recommend aiming to spend at least three days in Sarlat. If you're able to stay longer, rent a car so you can venture outside of the town and explore more of the countryside and the nearby villages like La Roque Gageac and Castelnaud-la-Chappelle, which is home to a 12th-century castle overlooking the river. Travelers might also want to invest in a guidebook like "Walking in the Dordogne" to plan the best sightseeing routes.