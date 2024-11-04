Old-Time Charm Meets Thrilling Rides At This Amusement Park On A New Hampshire Lake's Shores
If you're looking for a gorgeous East Coast vacation destination, New Hampshire should already be on your radar. The Granite State is perfect for travelers who love fall foliage (like the kind you can see at Franconia Notch State Park), mountainous terrain (be sure to take the aerial tramway on Cannon Mountain), and quaint New England neighborhoods.
However, when fall arrives, there's more to do in New Hampshire than just explore and appreciate the state's natural scenery. On the outskirts of Salem (yes, that Salem — it crosses the border between New Hampshire and Massachusetts) lies Canobie Lake. Since the early 1900s, the area has become a central hub for different rail and trolley lines, so it made sense for there to be a tourist destination on the water.
That destination is Canobie Lake Park, and it's the ideal place to celebrate autumn and the rest of the holiday season. While the lake is certainly appealing during the spring and summer (thanks to the balmy hot weather), fall and winter are when the park becomes a magical wonder full of joy and whimsy.
The history behind Canobie Lake Park
While Canobie Lake Park boasts roller coasters and modern attractions today, it began as a humble botanical garden in 1902. At the time, the Hudson, Pelham, and Salem Railways built the park so trolley passengers had a reason to dress up and visit the lake (courtesy of the trolley, of course). For its first few years, business boomed as the area surrounding Salem grew.
Unfortunately, thanks to a newfangled invention called the "automobile," trolley services would struggle to survive the roaring 20s. Residents preferred the freedom and flexibility of driving over riding the train, and the railway (which had become the Massachusetts Northeast Street Railway Company) folded in 1929, just before the Great Depression.
Thankfully, other entrepreneurs saw the potential of Canobie Lake Park and sprang into action. The first roller coaster was the Greyhound (known today as the Yankee Cannnoball), which arrived at the newly renovated park in 1932. From the 1930s to the 1950s, Canobie became a thriving entertainment hub. In fact, the Dancehall Theater hosted such musical luminaries as Frank Sinatra, Guy Lombardo, and Duke Ellington. While 1957 was a problematic year (thanks to a hurricane, robbery, and fire), the park bounced back the following year and has been going strong since.
What to expect when visiting Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire
Unlike other theme parks in the United States (like Six Flags or Universal Studios), Canobie Lake Park has retained much of its mid-20th-century charm. The front gate, with its castle-like turrets and old-fashioned construction, helps get you in the mood for what you're about to experience. The entire park is a perfect blend of old-school attractions mixed with modern rides and technology.
When it comes to rides, the park hosts an array of family-friendly options, ranging from the antique carousel and Ferris Wheel to modern rides like the Time Winder and Untamed. There's fun for all ages and thrill levels. Speaking of thrills, the park hosts multiple haunted houses during its holiday "Screemfest," so if you're looking for a frighteningly good time, Canobie Lake Park has it.
As far as dining goes, the park gives a distinct "state fair" vibe. Most of the food stands serve American dishes like fried chicken, popcorn, pizza, barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, and much more. If the weather is relatively warm, you can enjoy many unique cold desserts, including slushies, ice cream cones, and Dole whipped frozen treats. Nothing here is particularly healthy, but it sure tastes great.