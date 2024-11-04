Old-Time Charm Meets Thrilling Rides At This Amusement Park On A New Hampshire Lake's Shores

If you're looking for a gorgeous East Coast vacation destination, New Hampshire should already be on your radar. The Granite State is perfect for travelers who love fall foliage (like the kind you can see at Franconia Notch State Park), mountainous terrain (be sure to take the aerial tramway on Cannon Mountain), and quaint New England neighborhoods.

However, when fall arrives, there's more to do in New Hampshire than just explore and appreciate the state's natural scenery. On the outskirts of Salem (yes, that Salem — it crosses the border between New Hampshire and Massachusetts) lies Canobie Lake. Since the early 1900s, the area has become a central hub for different rail and trolley lines, so it made sense for there to be a tourist destination on the water.

That destination is Canobie Lake Park, and it's the ideal place to celebrate autumn and the rest of the holiday season. While the lake is certainly appealing during the spring and summer (thanks to the balmy hot weather), fall and winter are when the park becomes a magical wonder full of joy and whimsy.

