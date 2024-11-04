One Of Greece's Most Family-Friendly Beaches Is A Long, Uncrowded Beauty On Mykonos' Coast

While Mykonos' reputation as a jetsetting party destination often precedes it, the Cycladic island also boasts many peaceful and pristine beaches that are certainly family-friendly. Kalafatis Beach on Mykonos' southeastern shore, far from the raucous beach clubs and bustling towns, is a crescent cove of golden sand lapped by turquoise waters. Almost half a mile long, this beautiful beach is a safe choice for families with ample amenities like restaurants, beach chair and umbrella rentals, a water sports center, and bathrooms, as well as lifeguards presiding over the shore. Young children will love calmer activities like wading in the transparent waves and building sandcastles, while teenagers can try out more active thrills like windsurfing, paddle boarding, and snorkeling.

Overlooking the beach is the tiny coastal village of Kalafati, where families will find authentic restaurants that are scene-free, as well as spacious and private villas. In this part of the island, the charms are simple: enjoying fresh seafood, basking under the sun on the beach, and dipping into the bluest waters. Hidden gems like Kalafatis Beach are why Mykonos is one of the best beach vacations in Europe.