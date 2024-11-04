One Of Greece's Most Family-Friendly Beaches Is A Long, Uncrowded Beauty On Mykonos' Coast
While Mykonos' reputation as a jetsetting party destination often precedes it, the Cycladic island also boasts many peaceful and pristine beaches that are certainly family-friendly. Kalafatis Beach on Mykonos' southeastern shore, far from the raucous beach clubs and bustling towns, is a crescent cove of golden sand lapped by turquoise waters. Almost half a mile long, this beautiful beach is a safe choice for families with ample amenities like restaurants, beach chair and umbrella rentals, a water sports center, and bathrooms, as well as lifeguards presiding over the shore. Young children will love calmer activities like wading in the transparent waves and building sandcastles, while teenagers can try out more active thrills like windsurfing, paddle boarding, and snorkeling.
Overlooking the beach is the tiny coastal village of Kalafati, where families will find authentic restaurants that are scene-free, as well as spacious and private villas. In this part of the island, the charms are simple: enjoying fresh seafood, basking under the sun on the beach, and dipping into the bluest waters. Hidden gems like Kalafatis Beach are why Mykonos is one of the best beach vacations in Europe.
Where to eat and stay near Kalafatis Beach
Kalafati has a few low-key restaurants dotting the shoreline that are a far cry from Mykonos' party-heavy beach clubs. Overlooking Kalafatis Beach, L'aragosta is an airy beachfront Italian restaurant open seasonally. The award-winning restaurant serves chicken and steak dishes, but you're going to be coming for the fresh seafood, such as spaghetti or gnocchi con vongole, risotto with crawfish, and oysters. Tripadvisor reviewers praised L'aragosta for its "fantastic view, very good food, family friendly and a great atmosphere." Another favorite mere steps from the sand is Petrino Aquarius, an open-air taverna that serves excellent, well-priced Greek specialties like gyros, roasted eggplant, and fresh seafood.
If you want to stay overnight near Kalafati, there are a few hotels and villas in the area. Most of the hotels are smaller boutique hotels that are better geared towards couples, so families will be happier with a boutique villa like Kalesma Mykonos. One option for families is a two-minute drive from Kalafatis Beach: Thalasses Villas offers multiple villas and apartments for rent, all with jaw-dropping views of the Aegean Sea and many with private swimming pools and sprawling terraces. For a bigger family rental, Villa Nautalia is less than 15 minutes from Kalafatis Beach by car and offers multiple bedrooms that can be rented individually or in their entirety. The white-washed villa has a large infinity-edge pool, striking views, and delicious food, as well as 24-hour security.
Water sports on Kalafatis Beach
Aquatic adventures abound at Kalafatis Beach. Set right on the sand next to the lifeguard tower is Kalafatis Water Sports, which features a wide range of rentals on offer supervised by professional guides. Younger kids will love the banana boat and tube rides or boarding the paddle boat with a slide, while older children can learn how to wakeboard, waterski, or kayak in the clear waters. Jet ski riders must be 18 to drive, but passengers can be any age.
If you want to explore the Mykonos coast, you can head out on boat rides right from Kalafatis Beach. At the eastern end of the beach, Nautica Marine offers daily cruises and boat charters. You can either bring along a skipper or operate the boat yourself (depending on the boat and any permit requirements). Ranging from smaller speedboats that fit four people to 10-person catamarans, these family-friendly excursions are a private way to see the dramatic coastline from the water while enjoying a fresh Mediterranean lunch on board and stopping to visit secluded snorkeling spots.