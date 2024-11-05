Nestled In A Volcanic Crater In The Azores Is A Small Parish With Breathtaking Lakes & Views

Have you ever visited Hawaii, or are you currently dreaming of taking a trip there? If so, you're probably well aware of its natural beauty (and the sneaky expenses you should avoid while there). There's a reason its islands are a constantly sought-after, splurge-worthy honeymoon spot. Well, there is one other gorgeous island for vacationing that won't break the bank, and it's an equally picturesque, under-the-radar dupe.

A Portuguese archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, known as the "Hawaii of Europe," the Azores is made up of nine major islands. The largest of the Azores islands, São Miguel, is of volcanic origins and hosts the autonomous region's capital, Ponta Delgada. But the real showstopper on São Miguel is Sete Cidades, a small civil parish tucked away at the western tip of the island.

Sete Cidades is a natural wonder steeped in beauty and legend — and it also happens to be located in the center of a massive volcanic crater. Resting in the caldera, there are two lakes, one green and one blue. Legend has it those lakes are filled with the tears of two forbidden lovers, a shepherd and a princess.

