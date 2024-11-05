Nestled In A Volcanic Crater In The Azores Is A Small Parish With Breathtaking Lakes & Views
Have you ever visited Hawaii, or are you currently dreaming of taking a trip there? If so, you're probably well aware of its natural beauty (and the sneaky expenses you should avoid while there). There's a reason its islands are a constantly sought-after, splurge-worthy honeymoon spot. Well, there is one other gorgeous island for vacationing that won't break the bank, and it's an equally picturesque, under-the-radar dupe.
A Portuguese archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, known as the "Hawaii of Europe," the Azores is made up of nine major islands. The largest of the Azores islands, São Miguel, is of volcanic origins and hosts the autonomous region's capital, Ponta Delgada. But the real showstopper on São Miguel is Sete Cidades, a small civil parish tucked away at the western tip of the island.
Sete Cidades is a natural wonder steeped in beauty and legend — and it also happens to be located in the center of a massive volcanic crater. Resting in the caldera, there are two lakes, one green and one blue. Legend has it those lakes are filled with the tears of two forbidden lovers, a shepherd and a princess.
Scoring the best views of Sete Cidades
The island of São Miguel is comprised of six volcanic zones, with the newest lying in the west. While three volcanoes are still considered active, including Sete Cidades, they are currently dormant. So technically, a visit to Sete Cidades means you'll be walking on an active volcano — pretty wild, right? The 3-mile-wide caldera and its vibrant heterochromatic lakes are must-see sites, and the Miradouro da Vista do Rei — the caldera's highest point — will serve them right up for you.
There's also a long trail, a little over 4.5 miles, that winds its way down the caldera to the small village below. From the Miradouro da Boca do Inferno viewpoint, you'll enjoy similarly breathtaking panoramic views of the lush island. There's also another meandering trail, albeit nearly two miles longer and heading east, known as the Mata do Canário trail.
In general, getting around the island is easiest by car, as roads are well maintained and public transportation isn't widespread. All these viewpoints and trails can be found on the EN9-1A road that takes you to Sete Cidades. You can park up by the trailheads or down in the village and hop a taxi back one way. Also, check the weather or local webcams like SpotAzores to see if it's clear and safe enough to hit the trails before setting off.
When to visit and how to get to São Miguel
The Azores are generally a year-round destination. Aside from winter, which can be particularly challenging due to stormy weather and rough seas (because of the islands' position in the middle of the Atlantic), you'll find ample other times to visit and explore. The Azores' climate is subtropical, with a fair amount of humidity, and weather can fluctuate significantly throughout the day. Familiar with the "four seasons in a day" concept? In the Azores, packing a variety of layers, especially a waterproof outer layer, is non-negotiable. While summer sees the warmest temperatures (think anywhere from 68 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit), spring and fall shoulder seasons bring favorable weather for outdoor activities with the bonus of fewer tourists.
Lucky for São Miguel visitors, the most trafficked airport in the Azores — João Paulo II Airport (PDL) — is located in Ponta Delgada. And there are direct flights from over 20 airports across Canada, Europe, and the United States. Azores Airlines (SATA Azores) flies nonstop from big cities like Boston and New York, with increased frequency during high season. If you're already in Portugal, visiting the country's iconic cities like Lisbon and Porto, finding a cheap and quick flight is beyond easy. There are often several flights per day, with a roughly two to three-hour duration, that typically cost from $100 to $150 for a round trip.