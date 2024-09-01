The Best Way To Decide Between Portugal's Lisbon Or Porto Based On Your Travel Preferences
When travelers plan a vacation to Portugal, they often have to decide between Porto and Lisbon, two of the country's biggest and most popular cities. With the largest airports in the entire nation, they're perfect for international travelers, and more than 26 million tourists visited Portugal in 2023, many of them undoubtedly with plans to visit one or both of these exceptional cities. In a perfect world, you should be able to visit both, as they're filled with museums, Instagram-worthy eats, and so much history. Unfortunately, not everyone has the option, especially if you want to spice up your trip by visiting other destinations, like Portugal's uncrowded and exotic Pico Island.
On the surface, it seems like Lisbon and Porto are pretty much the same — they both have hot tourist spots, viral and delicious food options, and plenty of rooftops for taking great photos. By digging deeper and examining your travel preferences, however, you'll likely realize that one city is better than the other, at least for you. Lisbon is the nation's capital and, as such, has more touristic offerings and tends to be a lot livelier. Porto, on the other hand, is smaller and has a more laid-back casual vibe that's difficult to ignore.
Ideally, you should visit both, and the cities can easily fit into a 7-day itinerary, though you will have to sacrifice some hidden gems, like Rick Steves' personal favorite and crowd-less Coimbra. Between the two cities, you can't go wrong, but if time is short, it helps to know what sets them apart.
What type of traveler should go to Lisbon?
No matter how touristy or crowded Lisbon might be, you can never go wrong with the vibrant, colorful, and cheery city. You'll love Lisbon if you're organized and itinerary-focused, wanting to fill your time with excursions and activities, mostly historical. Here, you'll find a laundry list of museums to visit, like the Museum of the Orient, which displays artifacts Asia and highlights Portugal's historical relationship with the continent, and the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum, which boasts art from around the world.
Fascinating landmarks include the Sao Jorge Castle, which provides splendid views of the surrounding area, while the Lisbon Cathedral and Belém Tower are also popular spots. Travelers who like to stay busy, especially with ticketed excursions, will find that Lisbon is a playground with all sorts of places to take pics and hang out. Of course, the one drawback of being in such a huge touristic hub is that, well, you'll be surrounded by tourists (Lisbon saw some 6.5 million international tourists in 2023).
More visitors often means bigger parties, so if you're looking for a vibrant nightlife, Lisbon has an eclectic bar and nightclub scene. But beyond late-night hijinks, the city is ideal for those who want to stay in one place for their entire trip, especially with its interesting neighborhoods that are diverse and inspiring, meaning you could spend an entire week-long trip investigating Lisbon alone.
What type of traveler should go to Porto?
While Lisbon is no doubt the most popular Portuguese city, Porto does give the capital a run for its money, especially if you're looking for a more low-key, relaxing vibe. For one, Porto is far smaller, meaning the entire city is walkable, unlike Lisbon, where you'll see both locals and tourists hoping onto the capital city's iconic trams. Tourists looking for a more intimate trip will love the smaller option for how manageable it is. A guided walking tour during the first day of your trip should help you get your bearings in Porto.
Besides being easier to navigate, Porto stands out because of its unique touristic offerings. There's lots of niche stuff in the city, like the iconic Livraria Lello, a bookstore with a huge cult following. Some have dubbed it the "Harry Potter bookstore" because of its unique design that's reminiscent of Hogwarts. Porto is home to museums, iconic churches, and landmarks, but what makes the city truly stand out is its more specific offerings, showcasing just how diverse Portugal's tastes are.
For example, visiting Porto is also a no-brainer if you're an oenophile. You likely know that Port wine comes from Porto and the surrounding area, with locals continuing to treat the beverage with love and respect. For an immersive experience, take a day trip to the Douro Valley, known for its lovely wine and stunning views.
For best results, visit Lisbon and Porto
If you can, plan to visit both Lisbon and Porto for the excursions, activities, and vibes that can't be replicated elsewhere. An ideal split would be 3-4 days in each city, allowing a decent taste of each area. In Lisbon, you'll want to start your day early and visit some of the city's coolest neighborhoods, like the historic Alfama area, offering stellar backdrops for photos. Another favorite area is the Baixa neighborhood, as it is filled with bustling squares and therefore a great place to people watch. When it's time to eat, remember that Rick Steves says Lisbon is one of the best foodie destinations. In the city, you're spoiled with options, especially if you head to the Mercado da Ribeira, a popular food market that serves up local favorites.
Meanwhile, with its smaller population and easier commute, Porto is the perfect place to explore neighborhoods like Ribeira, where you'll walk alongside the Douro River for scenic views. If you have the time, you can even hop on a guided boat tour that gives you stunning views of the city from the sea. It's a more relaxing and luxurious option than trying to rush to your next ticketed event.
Finally, if you're fortunate enough to visit both cities and have some extra time, consider adding day trips to Sintra and Guimarães to make your stay in Portugal even more diverse.