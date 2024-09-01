The Best Way To Decide Between Portugal's Lisbon Or Porto Based On Your Travel Preferences

When travelers plan a vacation to Portugal, they often have to decide between Porto and Lisbon, two of the country's biggest and most popular cities. With the largest airports in the entire nation, they're perfect for international travelers, and more than 26 million tourists visited Portugal in 2023, many of them undoubtedly with plans to visit one or both of these exceptional cities. In a perfect world, you should be able to visit both, as they're filled with museums, Instagram-worthy eats, and so much history. Unfortunately, not everyone has the option, especially if you want to spice up your trip by visiting other destinations, like Portugal's uncrowded and exotic Pico Island.

On the surface, it seems like Lisbon and Porto are pretty much the same — they both have hot tourist spots, viral and delicious food options, and plenty of rooftops for taking great photos. By digging deeper and examining your travel preferences, however, you'll likely realize that one city is better than the other, at least for you. Lisbon is the nation's capital and, as such, has more touristic offerings and tends to be a lot livelier. Porto, on the other hand, is smaller and has a more laid-back casual vibe that's difficult to ignore.

Ideally, you should visit both, and the cities can easily fit into a 7-day itinerary, though you will have to sacrifice some hidden gems, like Rick Steves' personal favorite and crowd-less Coimbra. Between the two cities, you can't go wrong, but if time is short, it helps to know what sets them apart.

