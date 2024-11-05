World-Class Amenities Await At The Luxurious Island Hotel With One Of America's Best Pools
Kauai is known as the "Garden Island" because of its lush tropical rainforests. It gets some of the most rain on the planet, which helps keep everything so beautifully green that it's a bucket list destination for many people. While there are many incredible things to do in Kauai, you don't have to go everywhere and do everything to have a good time here. For example, you can recharge on your Kauai getaway in a home away from home at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu. Located along the South Shore of Kauai, the resort is less than a 30-minute drive from the Lihue airport. That positions it perfectly for you to be able to explore the island, while its incredible amenities (including an amazing pool) make it an ideal home base from which you can enjoy this verdant tropical paradise.
On the 25-acre property, there's a small, family friendly pool with a little island, a hot tub, and an adults-only pool – but it's the main pool that's the star of the show. It was named by USA Today as one of the best pools in the country, and once you see it, you'll understand why. The massive main pool, surrounded by palm trees and lava rocks, is actually made up of three different pools joined by waterfalls. At the top is an infinity pool with a sun deck where you can see the ocean; one has two water slides for the young (and young at heart); and the largest pool includes a grotto, more waterfalls, and beach entry. Plus, there are multiple hot tubs as well as beach chairs for poolside lounging.
Along with a high-end pool, Koloa Landing Resort has great dining and a spa
You can make a day of it at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu by reserving a cabana next to the pool. They come with curtains you can close for privacy, along with a refrigerator, TV, overhead fan, and loungers. The Holoholo Grill, which is right next to the largest pool, will deliver food straight to the pool cabanas.
You can also dine at Holoholo Grill, either indoors or outdoors, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu, designed by famed Hawaiian chef Sam Choy, is inspired by the island's fresh ingredients and offers dishes like Ahi tuna poke, braised short ribs, and fried chicken bites. Since a tropical vacation isn't complete without a fun, refreshing drink, they also have a fantastic signature cocktail menu, some of which include Kōloa Rum, which is made on Kauai. For something quicker, you can get a grab-and-go snack and coffee from the marketplace near the lobby, and, for those with a sweet tooth, twice a week the resort offers a free s'mores station where you can roast your marshmallow to perfection. If you want to make your own food — perhaps you went deep sea fishing and you want to cook up your catch that day — they have BBQ grills available for guests next to one of the smaller pools.
For maximum relaxation and rejuvenation, book an appointment at The Spa at Koloa Landing. They have a range of treatments, including facials for every skin type and the indulgent lomi lomi massage, which is based on the longtime Hawaiian massage tradition. You can also make your own personalized aromatherapy blend.
Koloa Landing Resort has a range of accommodation options and it's close to Kauai's natural wonders
When it comes to room options, Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu offers everything from studios up to four-bedroom villas, with many of the rooms having their own private lanai. That makes it the perfect destination for all types of travelers; whether you're on your honeymoon or a multi-generational family reunion, you'll find a room that fits what you need. It's also great for longer stays since all the rooms have full washers and dryers and places to cook. The studios have a small cooktop, microwave, and mini-fridge, while the larger villas have full kitchens equipped with high-end appliances. For those travelers who are obsessed with points, you're in luck; Koloa Landing is part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, so if you're a member of their rewards program, you might be able to get some extra perks when you check into the hotel.
If you somehow manage to get tired of relaxing at the resort's pools or spa, you're close to some of the best snorkeling on Kauai. Two popular calm spots, Kiahuna Beach and Poipu Beach Park, are both under a mile away, and you have a chance to spot sea turtles at both places. If you're a more advanced snorkeler or a scuba diver, check out the reef at Hanaka'ape Bay, which is just outside the resort. It's also less than a 10-minute drive to Spouting Horn, a natural coastal wonder that's one of Kauai's most photographed destinations.