World-Class Amenities Await At The Luxurious Island Hotel With One Of America's Best Pools

Kauai is known as the "Garden Island" because of its lush tropical rainforests. It gets some of the most rain on the planet, which helps keep everything so beautifully green that it's a bucket list destination for many people. While there are many incredible things to do in Kauai, you don't have to go everywhere and do everything to have a good time here. For example, you can recharge on your Kauai getaway in a home away from home at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu. Located along the South Shore of Kauai, the resort is less than a 30-minute drive from the Lihue airport. That positions it perfectly for you to be able to explore the island, while its incredible amenities (including an amazing pool) make it an ideal home base from which you can enjoy this verdant tropical paradise.

On the 25-acre property, there's a small, family friendly pool with a little island, a hot tub, and an adults-only pool – but it's the main pool that's the star of the show. It was named by USA Today as one of the best pools in the country, and once you see it, you'll understand why. The massive main pool, surrounded by palm trees and lava rocks, is actually made up of three different pools joined by waterfalls. At the top is an infinity pool with a sun deck where you can see the ocean; one has two water slides for the young (and young at heart); and the largest pool includes a grotto, more waterfalls, and beach entry. Plus, there are multiple hot tubs as well as beach chairs for poolside lounging.

