One Of Kauai's Most Photographed Destinations Is A Breathtaking Coastal Natural Wonder

From the striking and jagged cliffs of the Nā Pali Coast to the Waimea Canyon, the natural wonders of Kauai's lush landscape never cease. One of the Garden Isle's treasures is Spouting Horn, a geyser that spews water out of a lava rock channel up to 50 feet in the air. Here, the two elemental forces that have shaped Kauai's landscape — volcano and ocean — combine to create this thrilling phenomenon. When waves travel into the pressurized lava tube network, the water is then forced upwards out of an opening in the rock.

The origin of Spouting Horn, called puhi by ancient Hawaiians, is based on a legend that the coastline was guarded by a giant lizard. A young boy named Liko came to visit the shoreline, and the lizard tried to chase him away. Liko hid in the lava rocks, and the lizard followed him into the narrow channel. The reptile never escaped, so every time water shoots out of the blowhole, you can hear him hissing and grumbling from beneath the surface.

Spouting Horn Park is a short 10-minute drive from Old Koloa Town, a historic sugarcane plantation village worth visiting to peruse its shops and restaurants. There is plenty of parking available at Spouting Horn and a lookout that affords excellent views of the geyser without allowing you to get too close. The best time to visit is during high tide when the blowhole is sure to be active. This part of Kauai's South Shore is also known for its migratory whale populations during the winter months, so you may spot another spout in the distance.

