One Of Kauai's Most Photographed Destinations Is A Breathtaking Coastal Natural Wonder
From the striking and jagged cliffs of the Nā Pali Coast to the Waimea Canyon, the natural wonders of Kauai's lush landscape never cease. One of the Garden Isle's treasures is Spouting Horn, a geyser that spews water out of a lava rock channel up to 50 feet in the air. Here, the two elemental forces that have shaped Kauai's landscape — volcano and ocean — combine to create this thrilling phenomenon. When waves travel into the pressurized lava tube network, the water is then forced upwards out of an opening in the rock.
The origin of Spouting Horn, called puhi by ancient Hawaiians, is based on a legend that the coastline was guarded by a giant lizard. A young boy named Liko came to visit the shoreline, and the lizard tried to chase him away. Liko hid in the lava rocks, and the lizard followed him into the narrow channel. The reptile never escaped, so every time water shoots out of the blowhole, you can hear him hissing and grumbling from beneath the surface.
Spouting Horn Park is a short 10-minute drive from Old Koloa Town, a historic sugarcane plantation village worth visiting to peruse its shops and restaurants. There is plenty of parking available at Spouting Horn and a lookout that affords excellent views of the geyser without allowing you to get too close. The best time to visit is during high tide when the blowhole is sure to be active. This part of Kauai's South Shore is also known for its migratory whale populations during the winter months, so you may spot another spout in the distance.
Tour Kauai's natural wonders
With the cultural and geological significance of Spouting Horn, it is no surprise that it is one of the stops on Viator's Secret Kauai Canyons & Coastlines Tour. The private, five-hour tour covers dramatic highlights of Kauai. You'll have the option to be picked up at your accommodation before heading to Waimea Canyon State Park, which is oft-referred to as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific" for its breathtaking wilderness, rust-hued peaks, and lush green valleys. Then, you will visit the Spouting Horn Park to see the powerful blowhole and hear the legendary hiss of the geyser. The tour will conclude with a bountiful beach picnic at Poipu Beach Park, which has been voted as one of the best beaches in America. The expansive three-mile sandy shoreline is known for its surf-ready swells, vibrant snorkeling, and swimmable areas. Afterward, you'll be dropped off at your accommodation.
In addition to seeing the sights, your guide will also give you insider information on the island and teach you about the local customs. One reviewer raves, "He was so knowledgeable about the island and gave us great insight into the people culture and history of Kauai." The tour price starts at $199 per person. In the afternoon, you can go on your own to explore more of Kauai's natural delights, like the hiking and aquatic adventures at Wailua River State Park.