The Free-To-Enter State Park Next To Niagara Falls For Majestic Scenic Overlooks And Trails

While Niagara Falls State Park is one of the most breathtaking parks on the East Coast, a trip to the area can be crowded and expensive. If you're looking for a place with scenic overlooks and challenging trails, look no further than Devil's Hole State Park in New York. It's just north of Niagara Falls on the U.S. side, making it an excellent addition to your Niagara itinerary. The park's namesake trail winds 1.25 miles along the cliffside, providing sweeping views of the gorge and the Niagara River. This rugged trail is a favorite for its narrow cliffside passages and challenging descent down natural rock staircases, which take you closer to the gorge. All the while, you'll be surrounded by lush trees, with plenty of opportunities to spot local wildlife (it's definitely recommended that birdwatchers bring some binoculars, like these Occer Compact Waterproof Binoculars).

Devil's Hole gets its name from its historical formation. Around 12,000 years ago, a large creek called Bloody Run used to run through the gorge all the way to the Niagara River. Eroded formations are the remaining evidence of the river's passage through the area to where it is now. Devil's Hole also connects to the adjacent Whirlpool State Park via a 1.3-mile trail crossing the remnants of an old railway from the early 1900s.

For those wary about the descent, visitors can take in the scenery from overlooks along the Niagara Gorge Rim Trail without having to fuss with all the stairs at Devil's Hole. These overlooks are favorite viewpoints for photographers, offering expansive views of the river and falls that change with the seasons. Devil's Hole offers a quieter experience of the river, making it the perfect choice for those wanting to avoid the crowds and skip the tourist traps at the wildly popular Niagara Falls.

