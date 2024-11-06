The Free-To-Enter State Park Next To Niagara Falls For Majestic Scenic Overlooks And Trails
While Niagara Falls State Park is one of the most breathtaking parks on the East Coast, a trip to the area can be crowded and expensive. If you're looking for a place with scenic overlooks and challenging trails, look no further than Devil's Hole State Park in New York. It's just north of Niagara Falls on the U.S. side, making it an excellent addition to your Niagara itinerary. The park's namesake trail winds 1.25 miles along the cliffside, providing sweeping views of the gorge and the Niagara River. This rugged trail is a favorite for its narrow cliffside passages and challenging descent down natural rock staircases, which take you closer to the gorge. All the while, you'll be surrounded by lush trees, with plenty of opportunities to spot local wildlife (it's definitely recommended that birdwatchers bring some binoculars, like these Occer Compact Waterproof Binoculars).
Devil's Hole gets its name from its historical formation. Around 12,000 years ago, a large creek called Bloody Run used to run through the gorge all the way to the Niagara River. Eroded formations are the remaining evidence of the river's passage through the area to where it is now. Devil's Hole also connects to the adjacent Whirlpool State Park via a 1.3-mile trail crossing the remnants of an old railway from the early 1900s.
For those wary about the descent, visitors can take in the scenery from overlooks along the Niagara Gorge Rim Trail without having to fuss with all the stairs at Devil's Hole. These overlooks are favorite viewpoints for photographers, offering expansive views of the river and falls that change with the seasons. Devil's Hole offers a quieter experience of the river, making it the perfect choice for those wanting to avoid the crowds and skip the tourist traps at the wildly popular Niagara Falls.
Planning your visit to Devil's Hole State Park
Devil's Hole State Park is free to enter, making it an affordable alternative for visitors to the Niagara area. It's open daily, year-round, from dawn to dusk. However, some trail sections can be closed from time to time due to inclement weather. It should take most visitors a few hours to complete a loop connecting the Devil's Hole parking area and Whirlpool State Park. While leashed pets are allowed, it's advised you leave your furry friends at home because the trail can be dangerous for them. Visitors should also take extra caution near the gorge's edge, as parts of the trail can be slippery, especially in wet or icy conditions.
Hikers should wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes, as the trail includes steep staircases, uneven rock formations, and some narrow pathways with steep drop-offs. Travelers will also find plenty of parking near the trailheads. There are not many amenities in the park, but there are picnic tables for resting, having a snack, and taking in the view. The area is also a well-known fishing spot.
For the quietest experience, consider visiting during off-peak hours, such as early mornings or weekdays, when the trails are less crowded. As far as the best times during the year to visit, that can depend on your preferences. Summer is perfect for escaping the busy crowds at Niagara Falls, while fall offers amazing views of autumn foliage. Once you've checked out all there is to see at Devil's Hole, read our roundup on more of the best things to do while visiting Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls.