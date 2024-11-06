American Airlines Introduces Penalties For Fliers Who Engage In This Gate Agent Pet Peeve

We all have our travel quirks, but some habits are just asking for side-eye. Take the over-packers who cough up never-ending airline baggage fees or the serial call-button pressers who practically force flight attendants to tune them out. And, of course, the proud flight "raw doggers" who brag on TikTok about enduring a long-haul flight with not so much as a pair of headphones. But the crown for the most annoying travel behavior? That goes to the "gate lice" — those people who crowd the boarding gate way before their group is called, blocking everyone else from getting through. This move has gotten so under gate agents' skin that American Airlines is stepping in, calling out eager beavers who try to sneak aboard before their turn. There's no fine, but the risk of being publicly shamed might sting more.

Now, to be fair, not all gate lice are merely impatient folks dying to get on the plane first. Some have legitimate reasons, like first-time flyers battling nerves or those travelers who refuse to risk gate-checking their carry-on and are desperate to snag overhead bin space. "There are social costs to factor in: To be last in the queue and have to give up your bags makes you a real mug," Stephen Reicher, a professor of psychology at the University of St. Andrews, explained to The Washington Post. "Queuing may be dysfunctional but it is not irrational. What people do makes perfect sense given the context they are in." So if you've got gate lice tendencies — especially on an American Airlines flight — just know that the airline's automated system is ready to single you out if you try to sneak in early.

