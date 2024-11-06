American Airlines Introduces Penalties For Fliers Who Engage In This Gate Agent Pet Peeve
We all have our travel quirks, but some habits are just asking for side-eye. Take the over-packers who cough up never-ending airline baggage fees or the serial call-button pressers who practically force flight attendants to tune them out. And, of course, the proud flight "raw doggers" who brag on TikTok about enduring a long-haul flight with not so much as a pair of headphones. But the crown for the most annoying travel behavior? That goes to the "gate lice" — those people who crowd the boarding gate way before their group is called, blocking everyone else from getting through. This move has gotten so under gate agents' skin that American Airlines is stepping in, calling out eager beavers who try to sneak aboard before their turn. There's no fine, but the risk of being publicly shamed might sting more.
Now, to be fair, not all gate lice are merely impatient folks dying to get on the plane first. Some have legitimate reasons, like first-time flyers battling nerves or those travelers who refuse to risk gate-checking their carry-on and are desperate to snag overhead bin space. "There are social costs to factor in: To be last in the queue and have to give up your bags makes you a real mug," Stephen Reicher, a professor of psychology at the University of St. Andrews, explained to The Washington Post. "Queuing may be dysfunctional but it is not irrational. What people do makes perfect sense given the context they are in." So if you've got gate lice tendencies — especially on an American Airlines flight — just know that the airline's automated system is ready to single you out if you try to sneak in early.
Expect to get shamed when you try to cut in line
In September 2024, American Airlines appears to have had enough and rolled out a clever solution to combat the pesky gate lice. Certain American Airlines' gates now feature tech that emits an "audible signal" if anyone dares to board out of turn. This new system is already up and running at Albuquerque International Sunport, Tucson International Airport, and Washington's Reagan National as of this writing. "The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease, and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team," American Airlines said in a statement (via The New York Times).
And apparently, the system is doing its job. One traveler on the sub-Reddit r/americanairlines shared their delight in seeing it play out, noting it takes the pressure off gate agents who are just trying to keep the boarding process running smoothly. "As usual, group 1 was flooded with people but several people ahead of me when trying to scan their boarding pass got an error beep. The gate agent proceeded to tell them 'sir/mamm you are group 5, please step aside,'" they recalled. "Was awesome to see this enforced and looked like it was system driven vs gate agent having to make that call."
American Airlines is reportedly satisfied with the beta's success, so don't be surprised if this anti-gate-linger tech starts popping up at every airport. And hey, maybe other airlines will catch on and launch their own systems to keep impatient flyers at bay. So unless you've actually paid for priority boarding, don't even think about pushing your luck. Besides, if you're at the gate on time, that plane isn't leaving without you — take a deep breath and relax.