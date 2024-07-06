What In The World Is 'Raw Dogging' A Flight And Why Is It Trending?

Say what you want about TikTok, but amid the Gen-Z dance challenges and cooking videos featuring ingredients no one's ever heard of, it has undeniably become a goldmine of travel tips. Whether it's hacks about helping your toddler fall asleep much easier on flights or a PSA about why you should be cautious of water bottles in cruise cabins, it seems like TikTok has no shortage of nifty advice that could prove to be useful on your subsequent travels. Then again, there are also some travel trends on the platform that will leave you scratching your head. Case in point: 2024 saw the rise of a trend called "raw dogging" a flight. And no, it's not about joining the mile-high club (that trend took off decades ago).

Advertisement

"Raw dogging" a flight means boarding a plane, usually for a long-haul journey, and doing absolutely nothing for entertainment. No books, no in-flight movies, no music or podcasts, no games, and definitely no chatting with your seatmate. It's just you, sitting still, staring into the void (or the flight tracker map), with occasional trips to the restroom to stretch your legs. Some, like user @oiwudini, whose video on the trend racked up over 13.7 million views, take it up a notch and even forego drinking water. Interestingly, some people find this therapeutic, while others see it as a challenge of resilience. Whatever the case, it's arguably one of the weirdest trends in the travel space, yet a growing number of people are jumping on the bandwagon. Go figure.

Advertisement