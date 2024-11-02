The Grand Canyon Of Thailand Is A Unique Destination With Unforgettable Valley Views
The Grand Canyon is one of those bucket list destinations that you can't truly appreciate until you get there. While photographs can certainly capture the beauty of the natural phenomenon, they pale in comparison to the real thing. After all, there's a reason Grand Canyon National Park is one of the best parks to visit if you're near Las Vegas. But did you know that there are a few other places in the world that are strikingly similar, with stunning views carved out by nature over millions of years? In Thailand, one such place you can go that is comparable to the unique vistas of the Arizona desert is Pha Chor Canyon.
Part of Mae Wang National Park, located in northern Thailand, Pha Chor Canyon is considered Chiang Mai's version of the Grand Canyon. If you're on your way to Bangkok, unfortunately, Pha Chor Canyon is very far (nearly a 10-hour drive) from the bustling capital city. However, Pha Chor Canyon is only one hour away from Chiang Mai and much closer to the border of Myanmar, a beautiful but fairly dangerous destination to visit.
The best way to get to Mae Wang National Park and the canyon is to fly to Chiang Mai and then drive yourself. Otherwise, you may need to hire a taxi or check if there are guided tours that can take you there. Although the views are spectacular, Pha Chor Canyon isn't as large as the Grand Canyon. The cliffs measure just under 100 feet, but the rock formations are geologically significant — resembling layered strata sculpted by years of natural erosion.
Take a trip to Pha Chor on your way to Doi Inthanon and Chiang Mai National Park
Thailand can be extremely hot and humid during parts of the year, so consider taking a trip in the late autumn or winter, just between the wet and the hot seasons in Thailand. Since Pha Chor is relatively small, it's best to incorporate it into a larger itinerary to Mae Ya Waterfall and the nearby Doi Inthanon National Park, which are some of the most popular parks in the country. At Doi Inthanon, you can find several trails, campsites, and other waterfalls. Plus, it presents wildlife-watching opportunities galore — keep your eyes peeled to see elephants, tigers, native birds, deer, monkeys, and much more. The winter season (January to February) is especially ideal because this is not only the best time to visit Pha Chor but also to see gorgeous cherry blossoms in bloom at Doi Inthanon National Park.
And since both the natural sites are so close and convenient to get to from Chiang Mai, you can also include the city in your trip. For history buffs, there are many temples to choose from, but first-time visitors should see Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, the most popular temple site in the Old City, and hike the Monk's Trail to Wat Pha Lat, a beautiful Buddhist temple in Doi Suthep. Chiang Mai is also an excellent place for foodies who want to taste the best of Northern Thai cuisine and visit the various markets, including the weekend Coconut Market. Thailand is a large country with lots of different destinations; if you're looking for more tropical suggestions, check out our list of islands in Thailand you need to visit.