The Grand Canyon Of Thailand Is A Unique Destination With Unforgettable Valley Views

The Grand Canyon is one of those bucket list destinations that you can't truly appreciate until you get there. While photographs can certainly capture the beauty of the natural phenomenon, they pale in comparison to the real thing. After all, there's a reason Grand Canyon National Park is one of the best parks to visit if you're near Las Vegas. But did you know that there are a few other places in the world that are strikingly similar, with stunning views carved out by nature over millions of years? In Thailand, one such place you can go that is comparable to the unique vistas of the Arizona desert is Pha Chor Canyon.

Part of Mae Wang National Park, located in northern Thailand, Pha Chor Canyon is considered Chiang Mai's version of the Grand Canyon. If you're on your way to Bangkok, unfortunately, Pha Chor Canyon is very far (nearly a 10-hour drive) from the bustling capital city. However, Pha Chor Canyon is only one hour away from Chiang Mai and much closer to the border of Myanmar, a beautiful but fairly dangerous destination to visit.

The best way to get to Mae Wang National Park and the canyon is to fly to Chiang Mai and then drive yourself. Otherwise, you may need to hire a taxi or check if there are guided tours that can take you there. Although the views are spectacular, Pha Chor Canyon isn't as large as the Grand Canyon. The cliffs measure just under 100 feet, but the rock formations are geologically significant — resembling layered strata sculpted by years of natural erosion.

