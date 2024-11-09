It's Always Christmas At This Breathtaking Destination Where Santa Claus Actually Lives

The iconic Santa Claus House has been delighting guests since 1952. Inside, you'll find rows upon rows of ornaments, toys, souvenirs, Christmas trees, and other holiday knickknacks. If you work up an appetite browsing all its wares, you can head over to its bakery, which serves coffee, fudge, and other sweet treats.

Younger guests will want to have their picture taken with Santa Claus himself — be sure to check his availability, as it varies throughout the year. If you visit around the holidays, you'll find him available for pictures every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Parents, meanwhile, can look into the Santa Letter Packages that bundle together a bunch of gifts (including a personalized letter from Santa). Starting at just $10, they're one of the best Christmas gifts you can give on a budget.

On your way out, don't miss your chance to snap photos in front of the World's Largest Santa. The 50-foot replica of Saint Nick is hard to miss, as it towers over the parking lot. Keep walking past the statue to stumble upon Antler Academy, where you can get up close with Santa's stable of reindeer. The pen is fully open in the summer, though winter visitors can still view the reindeer along a nearby walking path.

