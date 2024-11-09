It's Always Christmas At This Breathtaking Destination Where Santa Claus Actually Lives
Alaska earned the nickname of the Last Frontier due to its rugged landscape, making it the ideal place to spot rare animals like moose, whales, and reindeer. It's home to one barely visited national park that can only be reached by plane and is one of the best places in the world to see bears in their natural habitat. But the frozen state is also home to a reclusive creature who only leaves his den once a year — Santa Claus. Located in the small town of North Pole is the charming Santa Claus House, a festive complex filled with holiday cheer, delicious food, and even a magical Santa's workshop.
The town of North Pole, Alaska, isn't the true North Pole. It's situated about 20 minutes south of Fairbanks and nearly 2,000 miles away from the northernmost point on Earth. But it's a winter wonderland nonetheless, with candy cane-styled light poles dotting the city streets and a historic North Pole marker similar to the one you'll find in the Arctic Circle. The Santa Claus House is the biggest draw, however, as it's open year-round and offers a variety of activities suitable for visitors of all ages.
Take a tour of Santa's workshop at the festive Santa Claus House
The iconic Santa Claus House has been delighting guests since 1952. Inside, you'll find rows upon rows of ornaments, toys, souvenirs, Christmas trees, and other holiday knickknacks. If you work up an appetite browsing all its wares, you can head over to its bakery, which serves coffee, fudge, and other sweet treats.
Younger guests will want to have their picture taken with Santa Claus himself — be sure to check his availability, as it varies throughout the year. If you visit around the holidays, you'll find him available for pictures every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Parents, meanwhile, can look into the Santa Letter Packages that bundle together a bunch of gifts (including a personalized letter from Santa). Starting at just $10, they're one of the best Christmas gifts you can give on a budget.
On your way out, don't miss your chance to snap photos in front of the World's Largest Santa. The 50-foot replica of Saint Nick is hard to miss, as it towers over the parking lot. Keep walking past the statue to stumble upon Antler Academy, where you can get up close with Santa's stable of reindeer. The pen is fully open in the summer, though winter visitors can still view the reindeer along a nearby walking path.
Indulge in arctic delights in the town of North Pole
Although North Pole isn't technically part of the Arctic Circle, there are still plenty of frozen festivities to enjoy in this delightful town. Visit during the dark winter months to see the mystical aurora borealis dancing across the sky, which puts even the brightest holiday lights to shame. Most of North Pole is isolated enough to witness the colorful show without any light pollution, though head out to Chena Lake Recreation Area to capture stunning reflections across its still waters. Although it is one of the best places to see the northern lights, they're not around if you visit in the summer. Instead, you'll be treated to the Midnight Sun and its 24 hours of daylight.
When it's time to warm up, swing by Polar Expresso Coffee. This local North Pole shop serves everything from cappuccinos and lattes to caramel macchiatos and smoothies. You'll even find some fun merch to bring home that riff on the iconic Polar Express children's book.
Anyone visiting in December should drive to Fairbanks for the Winter Solstice Celebration, as the town's streets will be filled with holiday decorations. From February to March is the Ice Art Around Town event, showcasing over 80 beautiful ice sculptures from artists around the globe. No matter when you visit, be sure to bring a warm jacket. While there's plenty of holiday cheer year-round, the area can see negative temperatures in the winter — and even the summer has frigid days that inch close to freezing.