The Exclusive Beachfront Beauty Often Called The 'Best Luxury Resort In The Caribbean'
If you're looking for a tranquil Caribbean getaway to escape the daily grind and relax in paradise, look no further than Baoase Luxury Resort. Located in Curaçao, which is surprisingly budget-friendly for a Caribbean island, this resort boasts access to a private beach, exquisite sea views, and 23 unique rooms (villas or suites), half of which come with private pools.
Established in 2009, Baoase (which combines the founders' first-name initials plus the Dutch word for "oasis") has received many accolades since opening. Notably, Caribbean Journal voted it the Best Luxury Resort in the Caribbean in 2021. Travelers online have mostly raved about their stays at the property, with a 5.0 ("Excellent") average rating on Tripadvisor out of over 1,000 reviews. One previous guest noted, "From the lush, tropical setting to the thoughtful service, every moment was a delight."
You can spend the day working on your tan in a seaside sun lounger or book a day at the spa, where a rejuvenating aloe vera body scrub or hot stone therapy treatment will help you release tension and fully recharge. You can also enjoy high-quality international and local cuisine — including fresh seafood, thoughtful dessert creations, and a variety of wines from around the world — at one of the two on-site restaurants, the Culinary Beach Restaurant and the Sunset Deck. Whatever you choose to do, the resort's simple and elegant Balinese aesthetic, combined with its serene tropical surroundings, makes it the perfect place for your vacation.
Rekindle the romance in paradise at Baoase Luxury Resort
While there are so many Caribbean resorts to choose from, including these stunning bungalows in the Cayman Islands, Baoase is truly special for a romantic getaway. Tucked away on a quiet part of the island and with a maximum capacity of just 78 guests, Baoase offers couples peace and solitude. It is also located outside of the hurricane belt, so you won't need to worry about safety or your romantic stay being interrupted by a natural disaster.
Baoase isn't an exclusively adults-only resort, but it does appeal more to its 18+ guests, offering several packages targeted to couples. From the simple — a surprise bouquet of fresh flowers or a basket of chocolate — to the more elaborate — an unforgettable honeymoon experience or even a full destination wedding on a private island — there is no shortage of options to sweep your special someone off their feet. You can hire a professional photographer to capture spectacular images for you, with lush tropical foliage and the beauty of the Caribbean Sea as your backdrop. Packages start at $450 for a one- to two-hour photo shoot. There are also a number of private dining options available, including a four-course meal in a cozy gazebo on the pier ($349 per couple) and a beach picnic ($399 per couple), where you can enjoy sunset views and exquisite cuisine. There are other personalized options, including a special love poem or a customized marriage proposal, which can be arranged upon request.
A place for both the adventurous and the relaxed traveler
Whether you enjoy tranquil days on the beach or a more adrenaline-fueled vacation, you'll find what you're looking for in and around Baoase. For the adventurer at heart, there are plenty of activities to keep you occupied. Hike to the top of Mt. St. Christoffel (aka Christoffelberg), the country's highest peak, for a spectacular view of the island. The national park opens daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $15 to enter at the time of writing. Guided treks can be arranged through Baoase, the national park, or a tour operator. If you'd like to get up close and personal with Curaçao's marine life, you can book a snorkel or dive excursion. Most of the year, you'll be able to see eels, seahorses, vibrant coral, and a variety of coral reef fish species, as well as manta rays and sea turtles if you dive in the right season. If you love swimming with sea turtles, check out these 15 breathtaking destinations for your next dive-cation.
There are options for the slower-paced traveler as well. Enjoy sun and sand on Baoase's private beach or check out the island's many other beaches. A private boat trip is a great way to see several spots in one trip, and you can sail by luxury yacht, speedboat, and everything in between. You can also explore Willemstad, Curaçao's colorful and underrated historical capital, by foot. Take in Otrobanda's creative street art, enjoy local cuisine (typically Afro-Caribbean fare) in the heart of town, visit the floating market of Handelskade, and view Punda's colorful colonial architecture. Regardless of the type of traveler you are, you'll be able to create the trip that best meets your needs with a stay at Baoase Luxury Resort.