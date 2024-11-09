The Exclusive Beachfront Beauty Often Called The 'Best Luxury Resort In The Caribbean'

If you're looking for a tranquil Caribbean getaway to escape the daily grind and relax in paradise, look no further than Baoase Luxury Resort. Located in Curaçao, which is surprisingly budget-friendly for a Caribbean island, this resort boasts access to a private beach, exquisite sea views, and 23 unique rooms (villas or suites), half of which come with private pools.

Advertisement

Established in 2009, Baoase (which combines the founders' first-name initials plus the Dutch word for "oasis") has received many accolades since opening. Notably, Caribbean Journal voted it the Best Luxury Resort in the Caribbean in 2021. Travelers online have mostly raved about their stays at the property, with a 5.0 ("Excellent") average rating on Tripadvisor out of over 1,000 reviews. One previous guest noted, "From the lush, tropical setting to the thoughtful service, every moment was a delight."

You can spend the day working on your tan in a seaside sun lounger or book a day at the spa, where a rejuvenating aloe vera body scrub or hot stone therapy treatment will help you release tension and fully recharge. You can also enjoy high-quality international and local cuisine — including fresh seafood, thoughtful dessert creations, and a variety of wines from around the world — at one of the two on-site restaurants, the Culinary Beach Restaurant and the Sunset Deck. Whatever you choose to do, the resort's simple and elegant Balinese aesthetic, combined with its serene tropical surroundings, makes it the perfect place for your vacation.

Advertisement