Discover Magic And Mystery In This Little English Town With Historic Ruins And Cornish Pasties

Sometimes it feels like it can be hard to explore the British Isles without stumbling over a fabulous historic castle, ancient standing stone, or iconic location. There are fascinating tales and folklore everywhere you turn, from fearsome beasts in Bodmin to shape-shifting seal people along the Scottish coastline. But few places are as immersed in mystery, myth, and magic as Tintagel in Cornwall.

This stunning town in a remote corner of northern Cornwall's rugged Atlantic coast is an extraordinary spot. It is situated at the end of a narrow, winding country road, and the village itself is quaint and delightful. But it is easy to see, as soon as you arrive, that this isn't an ordinary place. Rather than farm shops and newsagents, the streets are lined with stores selling crystal balls, tarot cards, swords, and dragon sculptures.

At the end of the village lies its true spectacle – Tintagel Castle. Perched on an outcrop, broken off almost entirely from the mainland, the craggy, dark ruins cling to the cliffs while wild waves crash onto the rocks below. It is easy to see why this is considered the home of ancient kings and why legends have found a way of attaching themselves to this magnificent site.

