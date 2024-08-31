The Best Time To Visit England For Optimal Weather

It is a common stereotype that English people are obsessed with the weather, a subject which is a cornerstone of small talk between strangers in the famously polite and chatty country. According to a 2010 study conducted by writer and social anthropologist Kate Fox for her book, "Watching the English," (via the BBC), the stereotype is true for the whole of the U.K., with 94% of British people claiming to have spoken about the weather in the last six hours. Though some argue that talking about the weather is about as interesting as other people's dreams as a topic of conversation, there are several good reasons why it is so common a subject of small talk in England. The British Isles are a relatively small constellation of land masses on the edge of the sprawling and wild Atlantic Ocean, and while it may look exposed on the map, the proximity of the Gulf Stream and the island group's location at the end of a storm track means that it evades extreme weather, and the climate remains relatively moderate.

However, despite being a moderate climate, the daily weather is extremely changeable compared to most other countries, with frequent rain and unpredictable weather changes throughout the day. However, experts generally agree that the warmer months of the year are the best time to visit, though even in the height of summer England can be very rainy.

Not that any of this should put you off making a trip to England; after all, there is no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothes — there are some common clothing mistakes people make on a trip to Europe. But if you are planning to visit and you're flexible about when you can go, experts have some good advice on which months to aim for and which to avoid if you can.

