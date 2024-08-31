The Best Time To Visit England For Optimal Weather
It is a common stereotype that English people are obsessed with the weather, a subject which is a cornerstone of small talk between strangers in the famously polite and chatty country. According to a 2010 study conducted by writer and social anthropologist Kate Fox for her book, "Watching the English," (via the BBC), the stereotype is true for the whole of the U.K., with 94% of British people claiming to have spoken about the weather in the last six hours. Though some argue that talking about the weather is about as interesting as other people's dreams as a topic of conversation, there are several good reasons why it is so common a subject of small talk in England. The British Isles are a relatively small constellation of land masses on the edge of the sprawling and wild Atlantic Ocean, and while it may look exposed on the map, the proximity of the Gulf Stream and the island group's location at the end of a storm track means that it evades extreme weather, and the climate remains relatively moderate.
However, despite being a moderate climate, the daily weather is extremely changeable compared to most other countries, with frequent rain and unpredictable weather changes throughout the day. However, experts generally agree that the warmer months of the year are the best time to visit, though even in the height of summer England can be very rainy.
Not that any of this should put you off making a trip to England; after all, there is no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothes — there are some common clothing mistakes people make on a trip to Europe. But if you are planning to visit and you're flexible about when you can go, experts have some good advice on which months to aim for and which to avoid if you can.
Early and late summer in England are the best times to visit
Summer is an obvious contender for the season in which to best enjoy England and its beautiful landscape. However, the English climate has its quirks, and a quick survey of the data of the British Isles may give you an insight into the best time to book your trip for the maximum chance of having good weather.
July and August are peak summer in the U.K., with average higher temperatures than any other month of the year. However, July has emerged in recent years as the month with the best weather, with slightly higher temperatures, while August has experienced a great deal of rainfall in recent years.
July and August are peak season in the U.K., and many travelers prefer to visit in late spring or early fall to experience better prices and availability. This also makes sense from a weather perspective, as May, June, and September are when the days are still long, rainfall is comparatively low, and temperatures are agreeable.
When not to visit England
England is a fascinating and welcoming country, with many cultural attractions which would likely be worthy of a visit any time of the year. However, if you're hoping to explore the country's famously beautiful natural beauty or plan to spend a good deal outdoors for whatever reason, there are some months of the year that you would probably do best to avoid.
It will likely be of little surprise to learn that it may be worth avoiding England in the winter, particularly December, when it is at its darkest, and January and February, when it is at its coldest. While other European countries, such as Germany, continue to experience some degree of regular snowfall which make Christmas markets, outdoor ice skating, and other winter activities viable, England's winters are frequently wet and windy — despite what the snow-topped houses of Dickensian period dramas would have you believe.
Spring may sound like a nice time to visit England, when daffodils and bluebells are in bloom along country lanes and roadside verges. However, March in the U.K. is has a reputation for being rather windy, while April is the month of "April showers," which, though necessary for seeing the country become lush and verdant in time for summer, can make exploring England a little unpleasant at times. February is also a particularly windy month, so not the best for sightseeing.