Escape The Fast Pace Of Jacksonville, Florida At A Secret Trail With Breathtaking Views

Jacksonville is Florida's biggest single city and the fourth largest metropolitan area by population, a sprawling urban center filled with strip malls and traffic jams. But some of this big city's most beautiful and interesting parts are the green spaces and walking trails you can find if you just know where to look. From pretty city parks to expansive greenways and trails, there's always some place nearby where you can take a break from city life and just enjoy a taste of Old Florida as it was before the masses arrived.

One of those quiet oases is the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve near the historic site of Fort Caroline. Fort Carolina was a failed French colony founded in 1564 on the banks of the St. Johns River. The precise location of the settlement is unknown, but the park service has created a full-sized interpretive replica of the fort where scholars believe it most likely was.

At the preserve, you'll find a few different hiking trails that cut through the woodlands around the river, between quiet neighborhood subdivisions, and the nearby Intracoastal Waterway. Along the trails, you have the chance to watch for birds and wildlife as you walk through shady tree hammocks. You'll find cute, small beaches along the water and a lookout tower with better views of the water. Plus, the preserve is only about eight miles from Mayport, a beautiful Old Florida coastal town worth exploring if you want to make a day of it.

