A Historic Town With Hidden Corners And Romantic Alleyways Holds Bavaria's Oldest Inn

Located on the border between Bavaria and Hessen, about 45 miles from both Frankfurt and Heidelberg, the charming half-timbered wooden lattice buildings of Miltenberg would be enough to fool anyone into thinking this historic beauty is Germany's oldest city. But instead, the town of less than 10,000 on the Main River has another claim to fame: It is home to the oldest royal inn in Germany, a traditional country food hall that's known today as Zum Riesen, or "The Giant." From the 12th century, a farm stood on the site; and in 1314, Ludwig, King of Bavaria, was said to have stopped in, staying for eight days. The building that's there today, constructed in 1590 — presumably with some parts of the original — looks much like it did back then.

Advertisement

You can reach Zum Riesen on Hauptstraße 99 in Miltenberg, where the restaurant serves lunch and dinner seven days a week. Its very traditional German menu features all of the greatest hits of the country's cuisine, from bratwurst and schnitzel to pretzels and kaesespaetzle, the German version of mac and cheese. The kitchen closes in the afternoon between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., when you'll have to make due with a few of 17 beers brewed by the local brewery, Brauhaus Faust, that are served on tap.