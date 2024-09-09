Germany's Oldest City Is An Overlooked Historic Beauty Boasting Several UNESCO Sites

Trier is a historic city among historic cities. There are more Roman sites here than anywhere in Germany, including the amphitheater, which hosted gladiatorial combat; the Barbara Baths, the second largest in the whole Roman empire; and the immaculately preserved Konstantin-Basilika, which is the largest surviving ancient room without supporting columns. Second only to the Porta Nigra city gate in terms of historical significance is the Cathedral of St. Peter. Roman Emperor Constantine the Great ordered the construction in 313 AD, making it the oldest cathedral in Germany.

The Romans brought not only architects but winemakers, too. Mediterranean grapes are still used in Trier today and are cultivated with local varieties in around 9000 hectares of vineyards by the Moselle River. Riesling white wine is the specialty of this region — which ranks among the world's under-the-radar wine spots — and it is enjoyed for its diverse and intense terroir flavors.

Trier is also rich in post-Roman architecture, especially the Medieval main market square — or hauptmarkt — with its medley of Baroque and Renaissance styles. A short walk south of here is Brückengasse 10, the birthplace of Trier's most famous 19th-century son, Karl Marx. A museum occupies the early 18th century building, exploring the philosopher's ideas and their profound effect on 20th-century history.

