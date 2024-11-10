Discover Secluded Coves And Hike Breathtaking Rugged Trails On This Iconic Hawaiian Island
While there are many amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu, adventure lovers can't miss a trip to Mokoli'i. Off the east coast of Oahu, the 12.5-acre island of Mokoli'i encircled by turquoise waters lies in the shadow of the lush, jagged ridges of the Kualoa Mountain Range. The petite island can be accessed from the beach by kayaking, paddling, or swimming. Once you've reached the unspoiled paradise, this lush islet begs to be explored. Oahu has some of the best places for snorkeling in Hawaii, so bring your equipment because the secluded coast has some amazing swimming areas, and there's a small cove beach where you can bask in the sun and enjoy picturesque views of Oahu. Active types can embark on a steep, short hike to the island's summit for even more breathtaking panoramic vistas.
The access point for Mokoli'i is about 20 miles north of Honolulu at the white-sand beach of Kualoa Regional Park, a beautiful Hawaiian nature reserve that's an iconic must-visit for film lovers. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. At low tide, it's easy to wade out to Mokoli'i, but make sure to time your return trip correctly because high tide requires swimming, kayaking, or paddling. You also might want to consider booking a guided tour, as discovering this pristine volcanic island is a truly unique experience that can't be missed on your next Oahu vacation.
Touring Mokoli'i and other must-see locations in Oahu
For the ultimate Hawaiian day, embark on Viator's All-Inclusive Ultimate Circle Island Tour to discover the top highlights of Oahu. You will be picked up in Waikiki in the morning by an expert guide and head off on a driving tour of the island. You'll see the iconic Diamond Head, the crater rim that dominates the Waikiki skyline, and then venture to the Halona Blowhole, where ocean water sprays up to 30 feet from underground lava tube channels. Between December and May, the lookout here also provides excellent whale-watching opportunities.
Then you'll watch experienced surfers navigate the powerful waves that regularly pound the wide shoreline of Sandy Point Beach and stand in the footsteps of centuries-old history at Nuuanu Pali State Wayside, a mountain cliff where Kamehameha, the first king of Hawaii, conquered Oahu in a battle in 1795. The next stop is Byodo-in Temple, a majestic red Buddhist temple surrounded by beautiful gardens and ponds based on the design of one in Uji, Japan. Afterward, you'll see the magnificent Mokoli'i island, which rises out of the water off the coast of Kualoa Regional Park. A delicious lunch will be served at Tanaka Kahuku Shrimp, a local favorite.
In the afternoon, more adventures continue with stops at the lush Waimea Arboretum and Botanical Garden (home to the 45-foot Waimea Falls) and the famous Dole Plantation. You'll also drive past Iolani Palace (the only royal palace in the U.S.) before returning to Waikiki. This top-rated tour can accommodate up to 15 guests. One Viator reviewer comments, "Even though it was a 10-hour day it was well worth it." For those looking for a fun experience that takes you to some of Oahu's most famous sites, this activity is perfect.