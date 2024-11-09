The Prestigious Luxury Resort Along Mexico's Riviera For An All-Inclusive Adults-Only Escape

With so many activities and amenities included, it's likely you won't want to leave the resort (we wouldn't blame you), but there's so much more to explore around the Riviera Maya area. Cenotes, which are basically water-filled sinkholes, are a big attraction in the region. The resort has one of its own, but they are so incredibly unique, you'll likely want to explore more. There are tours that will take you around a few different sites around the area, and some will even let you snorkel in the underwater caves.

Chichen Itza is also a must-visit. This ancient Mayan site is one of the New 7 Wonders of The World (according to UNESCO) and is just a breathtaking place to experience and learn about Mayan culture.

If you're looking for more, you can rent a car or take a taxi an hour north to explore Cancun's restaurants, shops, watersports, and other family-friendly activities. For luxe bohemian vibes, Tulum is a little over an hour south and offers world-class restaurants, boutique beach clubs, and shores with the whitest sand in the world. For some of the best diving in the region, hop on a 45-minute ferry to the island of Cozumel to explore the underwater world. This slice of paradise is well-known in the diving community for its colorful coral reefs and warm, crystal-clear water.

