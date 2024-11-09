Colorado's Highest Mountain Promises Breathtaking Views And Endless Adventure

The best conditions to climb are between June and September, when weather conditions are more favorable; however, this also means trails are at their busiest. If you're looking to stay nearby, Leadville is your best bet. Staying in Leadville will also allow you to get used to the higher altitude, as the town is about 10,200 feet above sea level.

Advertisement

Being prepared for a day out on the mountain is essential. There is no potable water on the trails, so it's advised to bring plenty of water to avoid dehydration. Dogs are allowed on the trails — especially if you have an energetic pup — however; they must be kept on a leash, and you should pack enough water and treats. Navigation apps like GAIA or AllTrails can assist with route-finding. Letting someone know of your route and location before setting off for the day is a must, and be sure to follow these safety tips if you're attempting your first solo hike.

It can be unpredictable and windy as you approach the summit, so it's important to layer up your clothing, bring waterproof gear, and wear sturdy, ankle-supportive hiking boots. Hiking poles may be useful when attempting steeper sections along the trail. Checking the weather frequently will ensure you do not get caught in hamrful conditions, and familiarizing yourself with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's lightning safety tips is also worthwhile. While it's not unusual to face some symptoms relating to altitude, like shortness of breath, if symptoms worsen, be sure to descend as soon as possible. The altitude also increases your risk to UV exposure, so bringing sun protection like sunscreen and sunglasses is crucial.

Advertisement