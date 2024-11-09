A Glacier Carved Valley Hides Colorado's Secret Lake Recreation Area With Breathtaking Views

Brainard Lake sits at an elevation of over 10,000 feet. To the west, you'll see the mountains that make up the Continental Divide, with trails venturing off from the lake at various junctions that let you get closer to their soaring peaks. A popular trail for hikers is Pawnee Pass Trail, which meanders through the subalpine forest for over 6 miles and takes you to the picturesque Lake Isabelle. Along the way, you'll pass the park's namesake, Brainard Lake, and circle around Long Lake, giving you three chances to catch the mountains reflecting off crystal clear water.

Advertisement

Hikers seeking an all-day adventure can gear up to summit Navajo Peak. Reaching an elevation of 13,409 feet, this is a rugged hike for highly trained athletes. It requires a trek of over 9 miles and an elevation gain of 2,883 feet. You'll need to start early in the day, as this hike will take several hours to complete, and if the weather isn't on your side, storms might roll in during the early afternoon.

No matter which of Brainard Lake's many trails you decide to enjoy, be sure to come prepared with plenty of water, food, and medical kits. If you're hiking by yourself, consider reading up on safety tips before a solo hike to ensure you stay safe during your time in the wilderness. There's a strong possibility you'll encounter moose at Brainard Lake early in the morning, so stay vigilant and never approach or feed any wildlife.

Advertisement