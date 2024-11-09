A Glacier Carved Valley Hides Colorado's Secret Lake Recreation Area With Breathtaking Views
Colorado is an outdoor wonderland. From being home to one of America's prettiest highways to offering the best national park for outdoor adventures, the entire state is a dream come true for intrepid explorers of all kinds. Brainard Lake Recreation Area is further proof of Colorado's beauty, sitting in a valley carved by glaciers and surrounded by thick subalpine forest. Here, you can snap Instagram-worthy photos with your eyes closed as the impressive Rocky Mountains encircle the lake — they're especially photogenic in the winter with their snowcapped peaks.
Brainard Lake has become increasingly popular over the years, leading the park to implement a timed-entry system. So, while the destination is easy to reach from nearby Boulder, you'll need to make sure you have all your permits in place before heading out. However, the paperwork is worth the effort, as Brainard Lake graces visitors with breathtaking views and a very real chance of catching the elusive moose in its natural habitat.
Brainard Lake is surrounded by a pristine subalpine forest
Brainard Lake sits at an elevation of over 10,000 feet. To the west, you'll see the mountains that make up the Continental Divide, with trails venturing off from the lake at various junctions that let you get closer to their soaring peaks. A popular trail for hikers is Pawnee Pass Trail, which meanders through the subalpine forest for over 6 miles and takes you to the picturesque Lake Isabelle. Along the way, you'll pass the park's namesake, Brainard Lake, and circle around Long Lake, giving you three chances to catch the mountains reflecting off crystal clear water.
Hikers seeking an all-day adventure can gear up to summit Navajo Peak. Reaching an elevation of 13,409 feet, this is a rugged hike for highly trained athletes. It requires a trek of over 9 miles and an elevation gain of 2,883 feet. You'll need to start early in the day, as this hike will take several hours to complete, and if the weather isn't on your side, storms might roll in during the early afternoon.
No matter which of Brainard Lake's many trails you decide to enjoy, be sure to come prepared with plenty of water, food, and medical kits. If you're hiking by yourself, consider reading up on safety tips before a solo hike to ensure you stay safe during your time in the wilderness. There's a strong possibility you'll encounter moose at Brainard Lake early in the morning, so stay vigilant and never approach or feed any wildlife.
Planning your trip to Brainard Lake
Despite being just around 25 miles from Boulder, there's some extensive planning that needs to go into a trip to Brainard Lake Recreation Area. If you're visiting during the summer season (June through October), you'll need a timed-entry parking reservation to get into the recreation area. Exact dates vary each year, so check ahead before heading out. Additionally, you can access the Brainard Gateway Trailhead Parking Lot without a parking reservation. Located two miles from the lake, it requires a long walk on the shoulder of a busy roadway. Parking here isn't recommended, though it's a nice backup if you forget to snag a permit.
Visitors in the winter season (October to June) will not need a parking reservation but will need to pay a $10 day-use fee. The parking lot closest to Brainard Lake is closed during this time of year, and you can only park at the Gateway Trailhead, which is two miles away. There are also some strict limitations on where you can ski, with trails like Little Raven Ski Trail #802 and CMC Ski Trail #814.2 being your only options.
Camping regulations vary by time of year, with dispersed camping available from November to April and the Pawnee Campground opening in late June. Alternatively, you can stay in nearby Boulder — where you'll find the luxurious Hotel Boulderado and St Julien Hotel & Spa. Take a look at these upscale spots if you need a relaxing place to unwind after a day on the trails.