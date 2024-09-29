Witness Million Dollar Views At The Mountainous Colorado Road Known As One Of America's Prettiest

There's no shortage of breathtaking views in Colorado, as the Rocky Mountains serve as the backdrop for much of the Centennial State. Many of these vistas require long hikes and lots of preparation, but some can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car while cruising down the highway. While tourists usually flock to Rocky Mountain National Park for outdoor adventure and to experience Trail Ridge Road, anyone seeking a journey off the beaten path can venture farther south to the equally gorgeous Million Dollar Highway. No one's quite sure how the highway got its nickname, but most locals say the "million dollar views" likely played a role.

Connecting the small mountain towns of Ouray and Silverton, this short, 25-mile stretch of road gives travelers panoramic views of the surrounding San Juan Mountains. It's not for the faint of heart, however, as the narrow highway is flanked by a ravine and there are numerous sections of road without guardrails. But if you want unspoiled views of the West, the Million Dollar Highway and its challenging drive are worth the effort.