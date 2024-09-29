Witness Million Dollar Views At The Mountainous Colorado Road Known As One Of America's Prettiest
There's no shortage of breathtaking views in Colorado, as the Rocky Mountains serve as the backdrop for much of the Centennial State. Many of these vistas require long hikes and lots of preparation, but some can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car while cruising down the highway. While tourists usually flock to Rocky Mountain National Park for outdoor adventure and to experience Trail Ridge Road, anyone seeking a journey off the beaten path can venture farther south to the equally gorgeous Million Dollar Highway. No one's quite sure how the highway got its nickname, but most locals say the "million dollar views" likely played a role.
Connecting the small mountain towns of Ouray and Silverton, this short, 25-mile stretch of road gives travelers panoramic views of the surrounding San Juan Mountains. It's not for the faint of heart, however, as the narrow highway is flanked by a ravine and there are numerous sections of road without guardrails. But if you want unspoiled views of the West, the Million Dollar Highway and its challenging drive are worth the effort.
Enjoy the splendor of the San Juan Mountains on the Million Dollar Highway
The Million Dollar Highway, part of U.S. Route 550, is located west of the continental divide and takes you all the way from Montrose, Colorado, to Bernalillo, New Mexico. The entire drive treats travelers to soaring peaks, colorful foliage, and the chance for wildlife encounters, but the small portion known as the Million Dollar Highway is undoubtedly its most scenic. Visitors can begin the trip in Ouray (lovingly known as the Switzerland of America), where you can fill up your car at one of the area's few gas stations before heading south and up into the mountains.
You'll end your journey at the old mining town of Silverton, which sits at an elevation of over 9,300 feet. It's home to fewer than 1,000 permanent residents, yet its historic downtown features Victorian architecture, a smattering of restaurants, and even a train depot that runs to the nearby city of Durango. If you have time, consider buying a Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad ticket to view the striking San Juan Mountains from a whole new perspective. Depending on when you go, it could be one of the best train rides you can take to experience fall foliage.
Venture off the Million Dollar Highway and enjoy these outdoor adventures
An off-road vehicle isn't needed for the Million Dollar Highway — it's a paved road all the way through — but consider renting a Jeep at Ouray Mountain Adventures to explore one of the many trails it intersects. Ophir Pass is an excellent option for beginners, and it'll take you to the quaint Rocky Mountain town of Telluride. The Alpine Loop is another good choice for novice drivers. It can be reached just outside of Silverton and runs for 63 miles, providing viewpoints of abandoned mining outposts, multiple hiking trails, and even a few backcountry campsites. If you decide to go off-roading, be sure you're confident in your skills and are prepared for unexpected emergencies.
One of the most popular lakes in all of Colorado, Island Lake, can also be accessed via the Million Dollar Highway. The gravel road leading to the parking lot is located just north of Silverton, though you'll need to be ready for an arduous undertaking should you decide to tackle it. Spanning nearly eight miles and climbing over 2,500 feet, it's recommended for seasoned hikers. Many visitors also loop in a quick stop at Ice Lake, as it adds just about half a mile of distance to your journey yet allows you to see two alpine lakes in a single trip. For something easier, consider driving south of Silverton and exploring Molas Lake. It can be accessed via the local campground right next to a portion of the Colorado Trail.