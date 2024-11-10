A Hidden Destination On Alaska's Coast Provides Dramatic Landscapes & Exceptional Wildlife

For many, Alaska is the ultimate frontier. The largest and most untouched landmass in the United States, Alaska represents everything wild, raw, challenging, and humbling about nature. The state is simply a must-visit for travelers the world over, which is unsurprising given that it features world-class nature and some of the best U.S. National Parks to visit if you want to avoid crowds and admire wildlife.

So vast is the landscape in Alaska that it contains a plethora of small, unassuming towns set among some of the most grandiose and breathtaking environments you can think of. Cordova, nestled on the coast of the state's southern mainland, is one such gem, a take-you-back-in-time hamlet that has something of a magical reputation even amongst Alaskans. Accessible only by boat or plane, Cordova offers a more secluded and authentic Northwoods experience.

Surrounded by the lush Chugach National Forest and the Copper River Delta, Cordova boasts some of the most memorable backdrops in the region. Visitors can explore rugged mountains, expansive wetlands, and scenic coastlines — all while enjoying a quiet, off-the-beaten-path escape.

