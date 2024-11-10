A Hidden Destination On Alaska's Coast Provides Dramatic Landscapes & Exceptional Wildlife
For many, Alaska is the ultimate frontier. The largest and most untouched landmass in the United States, Alaska represents everything wild, raw, challenging, and humbling about nature. The state is simply a must-visit for travelers the world over, which is unsurprising given that it features world-class nature and some of the best U.S. National Parks to visit if you want to avoid crowds and admire wildlife.
So vast is the landscape in Alaska that it contains a plethora of small, unassuming towns set among some of the most grandiose and breathtaking environments you can think of. Cordova, nestled on the coast of the state's southern mainland, is one such gem, a take-you-back-in-time hamlet that has something of a magical reputation even amongst Alaskans. Accessible only by boat or plane, Cordova offers a more secluded and authentic Northwoods experience.
Surrounded by the lush Chugach National Forest and the Copper River Delta, Cordova boasts some of the most memorable backdrops in the region. Visitors can explore rugged mountains, expansive wetlands, and scenic coastlines — all while enjoying a quiet, off-the-beaten-path escape.
Outdoor adventures in Cordova's pristine wilderness
For outdoor enthusiasts, it doesn't get much better than Cordova. The town makes an incredible base from which to dive into a range of activities that highlight the region's natural, untamed beauty. Hiking is one of the best things you can do while you're here, as there are a variety of trails that pass through the region's temperate forest landscape, the mountainous scenery of Chugach National Forest, and even glaciers.
One of the more popular routes is Ski Hill Trail, which starts in Cordova itself and winds through the hills and forests in the Mount Eyak Ski Area and offers impressive views of Orca Inlet. That body of water separates Cordova from one of Alaska's most beautiful islands — Hawkins Island, a popular location for deer hunting and canoeing. For an icier and more challenging hike, take the Sheridan Mountain Trail, a three-mile route that takes hikers to a ridge offering stellar views of the Sheridan and Sherman Glaciers. Kayaking in Orca Inlet and rafting on the Copper River are also common ways to have fun on the water here.
Ski and snowboard lovers will find plenty of slopes to shred at the Mount Eyak Ski Area in winter, which can be reached by foot from the heart of town. The slopes here get an average of 118 inches of snow a year and feature a vintage 1936 ski lift brought in from Sun Valley, Idaho.
Cordova's rich wildlife and community heritage
Cordova is known for its rich biodiversity, being particularly famous for the salmon that populate the various rivers in the area. Visitors can take charter boats for fishing outings in the summer, and in mid-July, the town hosts the Copper River Salmon Jam, an honoring of the local salmon culture that features live music, art fairs, and food.
The Copper River Delta the town sits nearby is actually the largest contiguous wetland on the whole of the Pacific coast, containing over 700,000 acres of wetland ecosystem, according to the U.S. Forest Service. This delta serves as a habitat for millions of migratory birds like the Western Sandpiper and the Dusky Canadian Goose, making it a prime spot for birdwatchers. These birds are celebrated every year at the Copper River Delta Shorebird Festival. The forested terrain surrounding Cordova means it's also a great place to watch bears in their natural habitat.
Cordova's deep connection to the land is absolutely one of the main draws for outdoor lovers to come here. Whether visitors choose to immerse themselves in the area's wilderness or attend local events that pay respect to the town's uniquely Alaskan heritage, Cordova is a truly unique getaway for all travelers.